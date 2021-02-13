All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Alabama Softball Opens Season with Combined Perfect Game 10-0 Win over Alabama State

Montana Fouts and Sarah Cornell pitched a combined perfect game in a 10-0 Alabama win against Alabama State
It wasn't the location or opponent No. 8 Alabama thought it would start the season against, but with the help of a combined perfect game from Montana Fouts and Sarah Cornell, Alabama beat Alabama State 10-0 in Montgomery Friday night. 

"It was a great way to start things off," Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said. "I was really pleased with our pitching staff. Montana gave us an awesome start and Sarah came in and did her job and went right at them."

Fouts and Cornell combined for 11 strikeouts in five perfect innings.  Alabama moves to 1-0 on the season. 

The Crimson Tide was originally slated to begin the season at the Texas Classic against Colorado State. After that tournament was cancelled because of inclement weather, the Alabama staff quickly found some replacement games for opening weekend.

The first impromptu game on the new schedule was this matchup with the host  Hornets who were outmatched from the first inning. 

Hornets' starting pitcher Vanessa Bradford gave up six walks and five runs in just 1.3 innings while Fouts struck out four of the first six batters she faced.

The speed on the bases from Alabama put pressure on the Hornets all night. The Crimson Tide finished with eight steals as a team, including four from Elissa Brown. 

Alabama walked in the first two runs, but then a Bailey Hemphill cleared the bases in the second inning to put Alabama up 5-0. Tow had a solo home run to lead off the fourth inning. 

Because Alabama had built up an 8-0 lead halfway through the fourth,  Murphy could bring in players off the bench to get some playing time early in the season. Two of those bench players, Kyra Lockhart and Kayla Davis, drove in runs in the fifth inning. 

Jenna Johnson and KB Sides both added RBIs for Alabama.

Next up, the Alabama plays Notre Dame in Montgomery on Saturday afternoon at 4:30.

Alabama softball coach Patrick Murphy
