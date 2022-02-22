Skip to main content

Alabama Softball Remains No. 2 in Polls

The Crimson Tide are 9-0 after another impressive weekend of games.

The weekend's slate of college softball games pitted some of the best teams against each other, specifically at St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational with games like UCLA vs. Florida State and UCF vs. Texas. There were also two to-10 matchups in Tuscaloosa between Alabama and Virginia Tech, and after another dominating weekend from the Crimson Tide, Alabama remains No. 2 in all major college softball polls. 

Oklahoma remains ahead of Alabama at No. 1, and the defending champs will likely stay in that spot until someone knocks them off. Alabama is one of eight SEC schools ranked in the top-25 of the NFCA Coaches Poll this week. 

Alabama's pitching staff of Montana Fouts, Lexi Kilfoyl, Alex Salter and Jaala Torrence combined to give up three runs across fives games and only allowed four walks. 

"I was pleased with the pitchers, great pitching," Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said. "Offense came through—we had almost even walks to strikeouts. That was better even though we faced two of the best pitchers I think we'll see all year in Virginia Tech's."

Despite the two losses to the Crimson Tide, the Hokies pitching performance in those games was so impressive to voters that Virginia Tech actually moved up one spot in the poll from No. 8 to No. 7.

The Crimson Tide is 9-0 after two season-opening tournaments, and will now travel to Louisiana for the Mardi Gras Mambo beginning on Friday plus a game at Louisiana-Lafayette Thursday night. The Rajin Cajuns are No. 20. With six games in four days, Murphy said he has the depth on this roster to manage the schedule. 

Week 2 NFCA Coaches Poll

(Team, Record, Points)

1. Oklahoma, 10-0, 800 (32 first place votes)

2. Alabama, 9-0, 765

3. Florida State, 10-0, 728

4. Florida, 10-0, 710

5. Washington, 9-1, 662

6. UCLA, 7-3, 638

7. Virginia Tech, 8-2, 591

8. Arizona, 7-2, 532

9. Oregon, 8-1, 470

10. Arkansas, 7-3, 462

11. Oklahoma State, 6-4, 449

12. Kentucky, 9-1, 448

13. Duke, 8-2, 427

14. Clemson, 6-3, 389

15. Georgia, 9-2, 380

16. Missouri, 8-3, 244

17. Tennessee, 236, 6-3

18. Northwester, 7-2, 233

19. Michigan, 5-4, 226

20. Louisiana, 6-0, 203

21. Auburn, 9-1, 167

22. Arizona State, 7-4, 140

23. Texas, 5-6, 131

24. LSU, 6-5, 129

25. USF, 6-2, 70

Alabama Softball Remains No. 2 in Polls

By Katie Windham

