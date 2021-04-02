Alabama Softball Run Rules Texas A&M 11-3

Claire Jenkins had a grand slam and six RBIs as part of a dominant victory for the Crimson Tide over the Aggies

Alabama softball left little doubt about its motivation level after dropping a series to No. 7 Kentucky earlier in the week as the Crimson Tide opened its series against Texas A&M on Thursday night.

Claire Jenkins had a grand slam as part of a five run first inning, and Lexi Kilfoyl had a walk off single as part of another five run inning to run rule the Aggies 11-3 in the fifth at Rhoads Stadium.

"Coming off of Monday, we were struggling scoring more runs, and so just being able to get out and get ahead and just see some production from our lineup was always a good thing," Jenkins said. "It's easier to put things behind us when stuff is clicking and we're scoring runs, so it's just forgetting that game and then move on to the next one."

The Alabama offense came out of the gates strong with the first six runners reaching base including the Jenkins grand slam, and the Tide led 5-0 after one inning.

The Tide capped the offensive outburst with another five-run inning in the fifth which was enough to run rule the game. In the fifth, Jenkins added two more RBIs with a two-out double, Bailey Hemphill had a two-RBI single and Kilfoyl ended the game with her RBI single.

Kilfoyl also got the start in the circle for the Crimson Tide. The Aggies only had two hits through four innings before Kilfoyl gave up a leadoff double in the fifth. The runner came around to score on an error before Texas A&M home run leader Haley launched a three-run home run to bring the Aggies within three runs at 6-3.

"Kilfoyl battled through some stuff, made the pitches when she needed to," Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said. "Her changeup was awesome tonight."

Murphy was encouraged to see his team respond with the five runs in the bottom of the fifth after giving up three in the top of the inning.

"When you're the home team, and you're up eight, it's done, right? So let's do that," Murphy said. "We have the opportunity to not let them come up and bat again, so that was a great rally. Bailey had a great at-bat. The speedsters Elissa, Mack and KB all got on, and to have Bailey come up with the bases loaded that's like the best scenario."

Jenna Johnson saw her first game action since she went out with an injury on Feb. 24. She pinch ran in the bottom of the third inning and came around to score on a single from Elissa Brown.

Jenkins said Alabama can use this game as a confidence booster heading into the rest of the series which resumes on Friday at 5 p.m.

"When we win, I just think it gives us more confidence," Jenkins said. "And if we come from behind, or score earlier, or whatever we do, it's just something we can keep in the back of our minds like we can do this. So for the next game, it's like okay well we did this last game so we can do it again."