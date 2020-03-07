Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Alabama Softball drops to Arkansas During SEC Opener

Allie Wright

The Alabama softball team put up a fight inside Rhodes Stadium on Friday night. Despite it being a scoreless game up until the seventh inning, Arkansas eventually pulled away with a single hit. The Crimson Tide dropped to the Razor Backs, 1-0.

Montana Fouts, (3-3), threw a total of 119 pitches and five strikeouts over the course of six innings. Arkansas pitcher, Autumn Storms (10-2), led the team to a win with a total of 110 pitches and three strikeouts.

“It is a long, long season and it is the most consistent team over 24 games that ends up being the champion in the long run,” said head coach Patrick Murphy. “We don’t need to get too low or too high, just stay even keeled. For the most part I don’t think any of our kids are like that. I don’t think anyone gets really, really high or too low, which includes me. You just need to stay even. Kilfoyl needs to come back and give us a good game tomorrow."

Arkansas got things started with bases loaded during the top of the first. Alabama got out of the jam without Arkansas scoring. Junior KB Sides nailed a single that advanced Skylar Wallace to third before three outs closed the first inning.

The game remained scoreless during the second and third inning. Sides got on base with a one out single through the left side before a line out ended the scoreless inning.

A diving catch from freshman Jenna Johnson ended the top of the fifth inning. The game remained scoreless throughout the sixth inning.

Arkansas drew a one out single through the right side that gave it the 1-0 lead at the top of the seventh. Alabama was unable to answer with a run during the bottom of the seventh, giving Arkansas the win.

Game two of the weekend is set for 2 p.m. CT on Saturday inside Rhodes Stadium. 

Screen Shot 2020-03-06 at 8.25.35 PM
Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Who will be in Tuscaloosa this Weekend for Alabama Football's Junior Day?

The full guest list of who is making their way to Alabama on Saturday

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

2021 Four-Star Quarterback Drake Maye Flips From Alabama to North Carolina

In less than a week, two of the three verbal commits for the Crimson Tide in 2021 have de-committed

Tyler Martin

John Petty Jr. to Return to the Court Against Missouri

The junior guard returns to the court after missing the past two games with a hyperextended right elbow

Joey Blackwell

Greg Byrne Gives Twitter Tour of Bryant-Denny Stadium Renovations

Alabama facilities in in the midst of Phase 1 of the Crimson Standard

Christopher Walsh

All Things Bama Podcast: Bryan Passink Talks Tide Hoops, Culture Change Under Nate Oats

The All Things Bama Podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Recruiting Corner: Cornerback Prospects and a Look at Drake Maye's Situation

Who could the Crimson Tide go after to replace Latrell McCutchin in the 2021 class after his de-commitment? Plus a look at Drake Maye's situation

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: March 6, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

15 Things you Might Not Have Known About Alabama's Draft History

Even though Alabama currently has the most former players in the NFL, it hasn't always been a known as a draft haven

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Mar. 6, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Tyler Martin

Alabama Basketball's Herbert Jones Makes SEC Community Service Team

The junior wing had the most community service hours of anyone in the men's basketball program over the last year

Tyler Martin

by

David247