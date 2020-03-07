Alabama Softball drops to Arkansas During SEC Opener

The Alabama softball team put up a fight inside Rhodes Stadium on Friday night. Despite it being a scoreless game up until the seventh inning, Arkansas eventually pulled away with a single hit. The Crimson Tide dropped to the Razor Backs, 1-0.

Montana Fouts, (3-3), threw a total of 119 pitches and five strikeouts over the course of six innings. Arkansas pitcher, Autumn Storms (10-2), led the team to a win with a total of 110 pitches and three strikeouts.

“It is a long, long season and it is the most consistent team over 24 games that ends up being the champion in the long run,” said head coach Patrick Murphy. “We don’t need to get too low or too high, just stay even keeled. For the most part I don’t think any of our kids are like that. I don’t think anyone gets really, really high or too low, which includes me. You just need to stay even. Kilfoyl needs to come back and give us a good game tomorrow."

Arkansas got things started with bases loaded during the top of the first. Alabama got out of the jam without Arkansas scoring. Junior KB Sides nailed a single that advanced Skylar Wallace to third before three outs closed the first inning.

The game remained scoreless during the second and third inning. Sides got on base with a one out single through the left side before a line out ended the scoreless inning.

A diving catch from freshman Jenna Johnson ended the top of the fifth inning. The game remained scoreless throughout the sixth inning.

Arkansas drew a one out single through the right side that gave it the 1-0 lead at the top of the seventh. Alabama was unable to answer with a run during the bottom of the seventh, giving Arkansas the win.

Game two of the weekend is set for 2 p.m. CT on Saturday inside Rhodes Stadium.