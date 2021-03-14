All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Alabama Softball Secures Rivalry Series Win over Auburn, 4-1

Montana Fouts was dominant in the circle, and the heart of the lineup carried the offense in the series-clinching win
One night after giving up three hits to Bailey Hemphill, including two home runs, Auburn was determined to not let the Alabama catcher beat them at the plate on Saturday in game two. 

This allowed some of Hemphill's teammates behind her in the order to shine in the 4-1 victory over the Tigers Saturday night, securing the series win for the Tide.

The Auburn pitching staff did not give Hemphill anything to hit all game, walking her twice and hitting her with a pitch twice. 

This meant that Kaylee Tow, who batted fourth in the lineup right behind Hemphill, came up to the plate four times with at least one runner on. And Tow delivered with three hits including an RBI double in the fourth, a double in the sixth to put two runners in scoring position and an RBI single in the seventh. 

Dowling continued her offensive power from Friday night with an RBI hit in the sixth inning that brought in Tow and the pinch runner Savannah Woodard to put Alabama up 3-1.

The game started out as pitching battle between Alabama starter Montana Fouts and Auburn starter Shelby Lowe who went to high school at Pickens Academy less than 40 miles from the Alabama campus. 

Neither team had a hit through three innings before Alexis Mack led off the fourth with a single for the Tide and came around to score on the Tow double. 

Auburn answered in the bottom of the fourth and scored a run without earning a hit after a runner came around to score on a walk and error. However, that was all the Tigers were able to get off of Fouts and only had three hits on the night and seven strikeouts. 

Alabama will go for the series sweep Sunday afternoon at 2. The game will be televised on SEC Network. 

