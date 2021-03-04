Second-Ranked Alabama Softball Preps for Easton T-town Showdown

Crimson Tide softball to face a solid field in final tournament tuneup prior to the start of SEC play

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The second-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide softball team will host its third straight weekend tournament at Rhoads Stadium. The field for the Easton T-town Showdown includes Nick Saban’s alma mater, softball coach Patrick Murphy’s alma mater, and in-state foe South Alabama.

“Northern Iowa’s my alma mater," Murphy said. "They have a really good team. Kent State is very good and picked to win the MAC. They love the atmosphere [at Rhoads Stadium], and they love to play really good teams.

“South Alabama went over to Georgia and beat the Bulldogs on their field. It’s going to be a good [tournament] field.”

Alabama’s pitching staff has been on a roll between Montana Fouts and Lexi Kilfoyl. Kilfoyl did not allow a run last weekend in the Easton Crimson Classic and has an ERA of 0.16. Fouts’ earned run average dropped to 1.21 after she posted a career-high 16 strikeouts in a 4-0 home win over Mississippi State on Wednesday.

“Montana Fouts was awesome. Probably one of the best performances of her career,” Murphy said.

“In a really good fast pitch game you want to rely on your pitching and defense. If they never score, you’re going to win.”

Fouts, who improved to 7-0, said: “We’re using all the resources we have. Our catchers have been great. Bailey [Hemphill’s] been good behind the plate. I love throwing to her.”

Kilfoyl is trying to help out in the batter’s box as well as a designated player when not pitching. Murphy likes that thought.

“She does it every day in practice,” he said. “I get whiplash looking over my shoulder seeing how far the ball goes after it leaves her bat. We need that from her. If she can do that more often, it’s going to help us.”

Alabama [15-0] will play a double dip against Kent State beginning at 3 p.m. CT Friday. Saturday the Crimson Tide will play two against Northern Iowa starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, Alabama plays at 4 p.m. against South Alabama’s Jaguars.

The game against Mississippi State doesn't count in the SEC standings as the teams decided to play since they don't face each other in league play. Alabama opens its conference schedule next weekend, March 12-14, at Auburn.