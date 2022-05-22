Alabama Softball Shuts Out Stanford to Force Winner-Take-All Game

The Crimson Tide is now one win away from advancing to its 17th straight NCAA super regional

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Sometimes the ball just bounces your way.

With runners on first and second in the top of the sixth, freshman Jenna Lord hit a ball off her bat that took a funny bounce past the Stanford first basemen and trickled into shallow right field.

It was enough to score Ally Shipman from second, and the Crimson Tide scored its first run and took its first lead of the weekend against Stanford.

The hit from Lord was just the tip of the iceberg to get the rally going for Alabama in the sixth as the Crimson Tide would score four runs in the inning to take a 4-0 lead capped by a pinch hit two-RBI double from KJ Haney. That score held as Alabama staved off elimination with the 4-0 win over Stanford at Rhoads Stadium early Sunday.

Montana Fouts bounced back from a rough outing against the Cardinal on Saturday to pitch seven shutout innings.

For five innings, it was more of the same for the Alabama offense. The Crimson Tide had a few more hits than in Saturday's game against Stanford, but still had no runs. The Cardinal made a pitching change prior to the start of the sixth, bringing in their ace and Saturday starter Alana Vawter.

Seeing her for the second day in a row, Alabama was finally able to adjust to Vawter and tagged her for four hits and all four runs.

With the win, Alabama forced the if-necessary winner-take-all final game of the Tuscaloosa Regional with the Cardinal to see which team will advance to Super Regional. First pitch will be at 1:20 p.m.

Bottom 7

Montana Fouts Emily Schultz to ground out to shortstop Bailey Dowling for the first out.

Johnna Schroeder singles through the right side.

Sydney Steele fouls out to catcher Ally Shipman for the second out.

Bailey Dowling catches a soft line drive off the batt of Taylor Gindlesperger to end the game. Alabama wins 4-0.

Top 7

Jenna Johnson draws a one-out walk for Alabama in the top of the seventh.

Ashley Prange strikes out for the second out.

Ally Shipman grounds out to end the top of the seventh. Alabama leads 4-0 and is three outs away from forcing an elimination game.

Bottom 6

Sydnee Huff gets an infield single to lead off the bottom of the sixth for Stanford.

Montana Fouts strikes out Kaitlyn Lim for the first out.

Aly Kaneshiro singles through the left side, and Stanford has runners on first and second with one out.

A pop-out from Emily Young is the second out of the inning.

Fouts strikes out Dani Hayes to end the inning. We head to the seventh with Alabama leading 4-0.

Top 6

Ally Shipman delivers a one-out single to right.

Bailey Dowling walks to put runners on first and second for Jenna Lord with one out.

A crazy hop on a ground ball to first gives Alabama its first run. Jenna Lord doubles to right and Alabama has runners on second and third with one out for Kaylee Tow. 1-0 Alabama.

Tow follows up with a single through the left side to make it 2-0 Alabama. The Crimson Tide has runners on the corners with one out for Kali Heivilin.

M'Kay Gidley steals second and Alabama has runners on second and third.

Heivilin strikes out.

K.J. Haney is pinch-hitting for Alabama.

Hanley rips a two-run double down the line in left and Alabama takes a 4-0 lead.

Molly Millar is in to pitch for Stanford.

Savannah Woodard gets caught in a rundown trying to steal third to end the inning. Alabama was still able to grab four runs to take a 4-0 lead.

Bottom 5

Stanford goes down in order in the bottom of the fifth, and we are still scoreless heading to the sixth inning.

Top 5

Alabama goes down 1-2-3 and it's still 0-0 heading to the bottom of the fifth.

Bottom 4

Montana Fouts boots a ball in the circle, and Stanford gets the lead runner on.

After a pop up by Aly Kaneshiro, Kaitlyn Lim steals second base.

Alabama throws out Lim going back to second base on a fielder's choice, but the play is under review.

The call is overturned and Lim is safe at second. Stanford has runners on first and second base with one out.

Fouts gets a huge strikeout for the second out of the inning.

Bailey Dowling is unable to field a ground ball at shortstop and Stanford has the bases loaded with two outs.

Lin is thrown out trying to steal home to end the inning. The play is under review.

Stanford attempts to steal home, but the runner is caught at the plate. After review the call stands, and Alabama gets out of the bases loaded jam. Still scoreless in Tuscaloosa through four innings.

Top 4

Bailey Dowling draws a one-out walk.

Jenna Lord follows up with a single to right, and Alabama has two runners on for Kaylee Tow with one out.

Tow strikes out, two down.

Megan Bloodworth grounds out to end the inning. Alabama leaves two runners on.

Bottom 3

What a catch by Savannah Woodard, who sprawled out in right field to record the first out for Alabama.

Fouts gets a strikeout for the second out.

Fouts gets a pop out to short to end the inning. It's scoreless heading to the fourth inning.

Top 3

Alabama goes down in order in the top of the third inning. The Crimson Tide is now scoreless through 10 innings against Stanford this weekend.

Bottom 2

Aly Kaneshiro leads off the bottom of the second with a bloop single to left.

Emily Young follows up with a line-drive single to left and Stanford has runners on first and second with no out.

Alex Salter is warming up in the bullpen.

Huge strikeout for Montana Fouts, one down.

Fouts fields a ground ball and throws it to third for the force out. Stanford has two outs and runners on first and second base.

Alabama gets out of the jam as Fouts gets Johnna Schroeder to ground out to first base.

Top 2

Bailey Dowling legs out an infield single to begin the top of the second.

A sacrifice bunt from Jenna Lord moves Dowling to second.

Kaylee Tow walks.

Alabama leaves two runners on base as Savannah Woodard strikes out with two outs.

Bottom 1

Much better start for Montana Fouts than yesterday as she gets Taylor Gindlesperger to ground out to begin the bottom of the first.

1-2-3 inning for Fouts, who retires the side on 11 pitches. It's scoreless heading to the second.

Top 1

Ashley Prange gets a one-out single for Alabama, but Ally Shipman grounds out into an inning-ending double play.

Alabama's starting lineup