Alabama Softball Slides in Rankings

Where the Crimson Tide stands in the national polls heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

Alabama softball only played one time last week, and it was the midweek 3-1 loss to Western Kentucky. There was plenty of action in the SEC and around the country over the weekend, including Arkansas clinching the SEC regular season title. 

With the loss to the Hilltoppers, the Crimson Tide dropped to 39-9 on the season and also saw a drop in the national polls. Alabama is ranked No. 8 by three of the four major college softball polls, and the NFCA Coaches poll has the Crimson Tide ranked No. 6.

More importantly for postseason implications, Alabama is still one of the highest rated teams in the RPI at No. 4 behind Virginia Tech (who Alabama beat twice), Oklahoma and Florida State. 

Alabama closes the regular season this weekend with a three-game series at home against No. 23 Missouri. The Crimson Tide currently sits second in the SEC standings behind Arkansas, while Missouri is fourth. All nine teams behind them in the standings have at least 10 conference losses. 

ESPN/USA Softball Rankings

1. Oklahoma (45-1)

2. Virginia Tech (39-6)

3. Florida State (45-5)

4. UCLA (39-6)

5. Arkansas (39-8)

6. Northwestern (38-7)

7. Oklahoma State (38-9)

8. Alabama (39-9)

9. Arizona State (35-7)

10. Washington (32-11)

11. Florida (38-13)

12. Tennessee (35-14)

13. Duke (36-7)

14. Texas (35-15-1)

15. Kentucky (33-15)

16. Auburn (39-11)

17. Clemson (37-14)

18. Georgia (39-13)

19. UCF (42-11)

20. LSU (32-19)

21. Notre Dame (36-9)

22. Michigan (31-15)

23. Missouri (32-17)

24. Stanford (32-16)

25. Oregon (29-16)

