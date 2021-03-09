All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Alabama Softball Slides to No. 4 in Latest USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll

After suffering its first loss of the season, the Crimson Tide dropped one spot in the latest poll
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama softball slides to No. 4 in the latest USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll, the organization announced on Tuesday.

The Crimson Tide suffered its first loss of the season on Sunday in a 1-0 pitcher's duel against South Alabama. While Alabama had previously won its first 19 games to start the season, the loss was enough to warrant a drop in this week's rankings according to the voters of the poll.

Alabama softball will attempt to get back on track this weekend when it hosts its first SEC series of the season as in-state rival Auburn comes to Rhoads Stadium for a three-game weekend series. Sunday's game is slated to be televised at 2 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Here is the full top 25 of the latest USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll:

USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, points, record)

1. Oklahoma (31) 799 17-0

2. Arizona (1) 757 12-0

3. UCLA 731 10-1

4. Alabama 705 19-1

5. Oregon 658 13-1

6. Florida 655 14-1

7. Oklahoma State 580 18-1

8. Washington 563 16-2

9. Kentucky 516 19-0

10. Texas 512 10-2

11. Arizona State 486 15-1

12. LSU 449 13-6

13. Duke 396 15-1

14. Louisiana 390 13-4

15. Florida State 353 11-4

16. Virginia Tech 290 7-2

17. Missouri 267 15-4

18. Georgia 233 14-2

19. Arkansas 212 16-2

20. South Carolina 205 12-3

21. Auburn 141 15-1

22. Tennessee 126 17-1

23. Michigan 100 4-2

24. UCF 70 12-3

25. Clemson 58 13-2

Others receiving votes:

Baylor (28), Southern Illinois (27), Iowa state (26), Illinois (23), Northwestern (16), Liberty (8), Stanford (6), Mississippi State (4), Notre Dame (3), South Alabama (2), Texas State (2), Wichita State (2), James Madison (1).

030721_WSB_MorganMa_South Alabama_EP1784
