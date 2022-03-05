Alabama Softball Slips Past Texas at Crimson Classic

Through two games with Texas at the Crimson Classic, the Alabama softball team has had to earn everything it’s gotten.

A day after edging the Longhorns by a run Friday, the Crimson Tide slipped past Texas on Saturday, 3-1. Alabama is 18-0.

Megan Bloodworth was the hero Friday with a home run to break a tie game in the sixth. The big hero Saturday was Montana Fouts, who pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings in relief work. She allowed just three hits with four strikeouts.

After being dominant in her last three outings, allowing no runs on seven hits through 14 innings, starting pitcher Jaala Torrence got into trouble against the Longhorns.

She cruised in the first, but struggled with her control in the second. She issued four walks, including one with the bases loaded.

In her previous 26 innings, Torrence issued just six walks. She had five on Saturday in 4 1/3 innings. She hit a batter and allowed a single in the fourth before being pulled for Fouts.

After allowing four runs on eight hits in her previous outing against the Longhorns on Friday, Fouts was better in her relief role. She didn’t overpower the Longhorns, but she did keep them off the board.

She got into trouble in the fifth after loading the bases, but got a strikeout to end the inning.

Alabama took the lead in the third inning thanks to some patience at the plate and some heads-up base-running. Ally Shipman, after a 13-pitch at-bat, grounded out to shortstop, but Jenna Johnson scored to tie the game 1-1.

Later, Kaylee Tow walked and got into a rundown between first and second, which allowed Dallis Goodnight to score the go-ahead run. Tow took second on the doule-steal after the Texas infielder dropped the ball applying the tag.

Despite working the count against Texas pitcher Hailey Dolcini, which included five at-bats that went eight-plus pitches, Alabama had trouble breaking through.

Dolcini was finally chased in the sixth inning after her 150th pitch that resulted in an RBI groundout by Kat Grill. Ashley Prange, who led off the inning with a standup double off the left-field wall, scored to make it 3-1.

