Crimson Tide softball Sweeps Auburn On The Road

For the first time since 2010, No. 4 Alabama swept No. 22 Auburn in softball Sunday. For the first time since 2019, Crimson Tide pitcher Montana Fouts notched a save. The final score Sunday from Auburn University’s Jane B. Moore Field was Alabama 4, Auburn 2. Alabama erased a 2-0 deficit with a two-out, three-run homer by freshman second baseman Bailey Dowling in the top of the fifth inning. The blast was Dowling’s fifth of the season.

Graduate KB Sides drove in the Crimson Tide’s fourth run with a single in the sixth to score Elissa Brown, who had reached on a single.

Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said, “I was really happy to finish a game today where we’re down early and fight back to retake the lead. Winning games like this helps us down the road because it’s in our memory banks if the situation comes up again.

"I was pleased at our power hitters, they were all great at some point during the series. Opposing pitchers are going to have to pick their poison from now on.”

Sunday starter Lexi Kilfoyl is now 9-0 after picking up her second win of the weekend. Fouts got the final nine outs to get her first 2021 save. Kilfoyl allowed the Tigers three hits in her four frames. Fouts gave up but one safety, and it was of the infield variety. The two combined for one walk and six strikeouts.

Sides, Brown and Alexis Mack each had two of the Crimson Tide’s ten hits.

Alabama is now 22-1, 3-0 in the SEC. Auburn fell to 16-5, 0-3.

The Crimson Tide upped its all-time record against its cross state rival to 41-22 and is now 22-10 on the road against the Tigers.

The game took 2:10 to play and the attendance was listed at 370.

Next up for Alabama is a Wednesday game at UAB. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT. Alabama pitchers Sarah Cornell, Jaala Torrence and Krystal Goodman did not see action at Auburn and are all prime candidates for time in the circle Wednesday night.

Fun Fact: Torrence’s father Jeff played linebacker for Alabama and coach Gene Stallings from 1992-95, capturing SEC and national title rings his freshman season.