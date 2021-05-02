Alabama Softball Sweeps Georgia in Athens, 6-3

The University of Alabama softball team completed its sweep over Georgia in Athens on Sunday to keep its head above water in the race for the SEC regular season crown.

The 6-3 final included another complete-game win for junior right-handed pitcher Montana Fouts. Fouts allowed three runs, struck out 11 Bulldogs batters and walked just one.

Fouts is now 17-3 on the season as Alabama upped its record to 40-6 overall and 15-6 in the SEC. The Crimson Tide has also now beaten the Bulldogs eight straight times.

At the plate Sunday, Alabama was a recipient of some home team charity. Two Crimson Tide runs scored on walks and another on a hit batter. Graduate left fielder Alexis Mack led the team attack with three hits, two runs scored and her 23rd stolen base of the season.

Senior first baseman Kaylee Tow and graduate center fielder Elissa Brown each had two of Alabama’s 12 hits. RBIs came from graduate catcher Bailey Hemphill, senior right fielder K.B. Sides, sophomore designated player Jenna Johnson and sophomore second baseman Savannah Woodard — who was also sterling on the field. Graduate shortstop Taylor Clark also registered two hits.

Alabama will host Ole Miss at Rhoads Stadium in a Thursday-Saturday series designed by the SEC to give teams an extra day's rest before Tuscaloosa hosts the 2021 SEC Tournament beginning on Wednesday, May 10.

Game times and TV info for the Ole Miss series are Thursday at 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network+), Friday at 6 p.m. (SEC Network+) and Saturday at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network.

While Fouts is very likely to start the opener, it’s not yet known when sophomore Lexi Kilfoyl will be cleared to pitch. While the played the designated player position in Friday's win in Athens, Kilfoyl has missed time in the circle recovering from a back injury.

If Arkansas sweeps LSU in a Monday doubleheader then the Razorbacks will win the SEC title. Should the host Tigers split, Arkansas will clinch a tie for the regular-season championship.