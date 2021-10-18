    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI TIXASWA
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Alabama Softball Sweeps Through Fall Ball Weekend

    Crimson Tide fans got an early look at Team 26 with four fall ball games at Rhoads Stadium over the weekend.
    Author:

    While the weather may have finally started to feel like fall, it was a taste of spring at Rhoads Stadium this weekend because Alabama softball occupied the field for a few fall ball games. 

    Head coach Patrick Murphy called fall ball "glorified scrimmages," but the games give the team an early opportunity to play against other opponents and try different lineups before getting into the real season. 

    The Crimson Tide opened the weekend on Saturday with a doubleheader sweep over Louisiana Monroe. The Warhawks are coached by former Alabama catcher Molly Fichtner. 

    In game one on Saturday, Montana Fouts had 14 strikeouts in a complete game outing. Kaylee Tow, Ally Shipman and Kat Grill all had RBI hits, and freshman Jenna Lord provided the walk-off RBI-single in the 4-3 win. 

    Then in game two, redshirt freshman Alex Salter got the start in the circle with Lexi Kilfoyl coming in relief in the sixth inning. Kilfoyl also used her bat to drive in a run along with catcher Abby Doerr and true freshman Aubrey Barnhart. The Crimson Tide won the second game 3-2.

    On Sunday, Alabama played a doubleheader against Memphis and West Alabama. With four pitchers on the roster and four games on the weekend, Murphy made sure each pitcher got a start. Kilfoyl got the start against Memphis, and Jaala Torrence started in the circle against West Alabama. 

    The Crimson Tide flexed its power hitting abilities against the Tigers with home runs from Kilfoyl, KJ Haney and Megan Bloodworth. The true freshman Bloodworth also had an RBI-triple and won 8-0 over Memphis. 

    The West Alabama game showcased some of Alabama's freshman talent. Barnhart and Lord had RBIs, and the speedy freshman outfielder Dallis Goodnight went 3-3 as the Crimson Tide beat West Alabama 3-1. Torrence had 12 strikeouts in the circle.

    Fans will have one more chance to see Team 26 this fall when Alabama hosts Wallace State next Sunday Oct. 24. 

    Courtesy of Alabama Athletics

    _KG56703
    33
    Gallery
    33 Images

    KJ Haney home run
    All Things Bama

    Alabama Softball Sweeps Through Fall Ball Weekend

    6 minutes ago
    Bama Softball
    All Things Bama

    This Week with the Crimson Tide: October 17-23, 2021

    6 hours ago
    101621_MFB_HoldenTr_MetchieIIIJo_MSU_RS7432
    All Things Bama

    How to Watch College Football Week 8, Full Schedule, TV Info

    7 hours ago
    101621_MFB_Team_MSU_RS3859
    All Things Bama

    Where Alabama Stands in the Polls After Win at Mississippi State

    7 hours ago
    Brian Robinson Jr. against Tennessee
    All Things Bama

    How to Watch Tennessee Volunteers at Alabama Crimson Tide, TV, Time, SEC Schedule

    8 hours ago
    101621_MFB_SabanNi_Team_MSU_RS0037
    All Things Bama

    In Statement Victory, Alabama Defense Returns to Form at Mississippi State

    9 hours ago
    sec-logo-football-field
    All Things Bama

    2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 7

    10 hours ago
    101621_MFB_MetchieIIIJo_MSU_RS6115
    All Things Bama

    Upon Further Review: Alabama 49, Mississippi State 9

    11 hours ago