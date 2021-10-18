Alabama Softball Sweeps Through Fall Ball Weekend

Crimson Tide fans got an early look at Team 26 with four fall ball games at Rhoads Stadium over the weekend.

While the weather may have finally started to feel like fall, it was a taste of spring at Rhoads Stadium this weekend because Alabama softball occupied the field for a few fall ball games.

Head coach Patrick Murphy called fall ball "glorified scrimmages," but the games give the team an early opportunity to play against other opponents and try different lineups before getting into the real season.

The Crimson Tide opened the weekend on Saturday with a doubleheader sweep over Louisiana Monroe. The Warhawks are coached by former Alabama catcher Molly Fichtner.

In game one on Saturday, Montana Fouts had 14 strikeouts in a complete game outing. Kaylee Tow, Ally Shipman and Kat Grill all had RBI hits, and freshman Jenna Lord provided the walk-off RBI-single in the 4-3 win.

Then in game two, redshirt freshman Alex Salter got the start in the circle with Lexi Kilfoyl coming in relief in the sixth inning. Kilfoyl also used her bat to drive in a run along with catcher Abby Doerr and true freshman Aubrey Barnhart. The Crimson Tide won the second game 3-2.

On Sunday, Alabama played a doubleheader against Memphis and West Alabama. With four pitchers on the roster and four games on the weekend, Murphy made sure each pitcher got a start. Kilfoyl got the start against Memphis, and Jaala Torrence started in the circle against West Alabama.

The Crimson Tide flexed its power hitting abilities against the Tigers with home runs from Kilfoyl, KJ Haney and Megan Bloodworth. The true freshman Bloodworth also had an RBI-triple and won 8-0 over Memphis.

The West Alabama game showcased some of Alabama's freshman talent. Barnhart and Lord had RBIs, and the speedy freshman outfielder Dallis Goodnight went 3-3 as the Crimson Tide beat West Alabama 3-1. Torrence had 12 strikeouts in the circle.

Fans will have one more chance to see Team 26 this fall when Alabama hosts Wallace State next Sunday Oct. 24.

Photo Gallery: Alabama Softball Fall Games against ULM and Memphis- October 16-17, 2021

Courtesy of Alabama Athletics