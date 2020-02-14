Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Alabama Softball Off the Mark, Takes 7-0 Loss to No. 3 UCLA

Alabama Athletics

Christopher Walsh

University of Alabama softball pitcher Montana Fouts was pulled in the second inning after walking five batters and hitting another with a pitch as No. 3 UCLA easily won 7-0 at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational on Friday. 

Megan Faraimo (4-0) threw a two-hitter for the Bruins, with both hits coming late in the game. 

Freshman Savannah Woodard broke up UCLA’s no-hit bid with a sixth-inning single, giving her at least one hit in six of her eight games this season including a streak of three straight.

Senior Bailey Hemphill had the other hit against the Bruins (6-0).

Fouts (1-1) threw just 41 pitches. Freshman Lexi Kilfoyl pitched the rest of the game. 

Earlier in the day, Alabama defeated USF, 9-1. 

“I was really pleased by the bounce-back of Sarah Cornell against USF," Crimson Tide coach Patrick Murphy said. "She kept us in the game until [Kaylee] Tow gave us some breathing room with her home run. We gave UCLA too many free opportunities early on and they took advantage of them. Whoever wins the battle of free passes usually comes away with the win.”

Tow hit three-run home run in the fourth.

Alabama fell to 3-1 in the tournament, 4-4 for the season. It'll finish up play in the special event against No. 16 Oklahoma State on Saturday (9:30 a.m. CT, SEC Network). 

Screen Shot 2020-02-14 at 5.37.34 PM
Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tikes: Feb. 20, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Baseball Blanks Northeastern in Season Opener, 10-0

Freshmen pitcher Connor Prielipp and outfielder Owen Diodati shined in the Crimson Tide's first game of the 2020 season

Joey Blackwell

Recruiting Corner: Early Top Targets Gaining Momentum for Alabama

News and updates from the recruiting trail

Tyler Martin

Alabama Softball Earns Win Over USF 9-1

This is the second win for Alabama in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational

Allie Wright

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 14, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Tyler Martin

Record 3-Point Shooting, Triple-Double Not Enough In Tough 95-91 OT Loss at No. 11 Auburn

Alabama basketball falls to 13-11 on the season after comeback effort at Auburn falls short in overtime

Tyler Martin

by

Dillon88

Alabama Softball Crushes No. 1 Washington 8-0

Bailey Hemphill paces Crimson Tide with two-run home run

Allie Wright

Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball at Auburn

Alabama will look to earn another quality win on Wednesday night against in-state rival Auburn

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Baseball Prepares for 2020 Season Opener Against Northeastern

The Crimson Tide will face off against a surprisingly deep Huskies lineup Friday afternoon

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Football’s A-Day Game Set for April 18th

Kickoff for the 2020 A-Day Game will be at 1 p.m. on April 18th

Tyler Martin