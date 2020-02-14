Alabama Softball Off the Mark, Takes 7-0 Loss to No. 3 UCLA

University of Alabama softball pitcher Montana Fouts was pulled in the second inning after walking five batters and hitting another with a pitch as No. 3 UCLA easily won 7-0 at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational on Friday.

Megan Faraimo (4-0) threw a two-hitter for the Bruins, with both hits coming late in the game.

Freshman Savannah Woodard broke up UCLA’s no-hit bid with a sixth-inning single, giving her at least one hit in six of her eight games this season including a streak of three straight.

Senior Bailey Hemphill had the other hit against the Bruins (6-0).

Fouts (1-1) threw just 41 pitches. Freshman Lexi Kilfoyl pitched the rest of the game.

Earlier in the day, Alabama defeated USF, 9-1.

“I was really pleased by the bounce-back of Sarah Cornell against USF," Crimson Tide coach Patrick Murphy said. "She kept us in the game until [Kaylee] Tow gave us some breathing room with her home run. We gave UCLA too many free opportunities early on and they took advantage of them. Whoever wins the battle of free passes usually comes away with the win.”

Tow hit three-run home run in the fourth.

Alabama fell to 3-1 in the tournament, 4-4 for the season. It'll finish up play in the special event against No. 16 Oklahoma State on Saturday (9:30 a.m. CT, SEC Network).