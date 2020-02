The Alabama softball team earned its second-straight run rule victory over USF on Friday morning with a 9-1 win.

Alexis Mack led the Crimson Tide to the victory with a three-hit and two run performance.

Sarah Cornell (1-1) gave up five hits over four and one-third innings, with two strikeouts. She only allowed one earned run. She threw just 68 pitches.

This story will be updated...