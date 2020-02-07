Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Alabama Softball Wins Season Opener, 5-2 over UNC

Christopher Walsh

The University of Alabama softball team won its season opener with a 5-2 victory over North Carolina in the Joanne Graf Classic at Florida State on Friday.

No. 1 Alabama was set to play the host school Friday evening. The Seminoles were ranked No. 8/9 in the preseason polls. 

Freshman Leix Kilfoyl (1-0) made the start and notched her first career win, giving up five hits and two runs in five innings, with seven strikeouts and two walks. 

Kaylee Tow went 2-for-4 as the top four batters in the order all knocked in a run, and all but one player in the starting lineup had either a hit, run or RBI. 

Sophomore Skylar Wallace, batting leadoff, scored two runs and stole a base. She and senior catcher Bailey Hemphill both drew two walks off of UNC pitcher Hannah George (0-1). 

Sarah Cornell, the 2019 SEC Pitcher of the Year, earned the save by retiring the side in seventh inning, including two strikeouts. 

Screen Shot 2020-02-07 at 4.11.07 PM
Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tikes: Feb. 7, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

Rkey88

Alabama Basketball Ironically Focuses on ‘Dog Mentality’ Heading into Georgia

Alabama players and coach Nate Oats reiterated the canine mindset heading into its Saturday matchup against the Bulldogs

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Recruiting Corner: What is Alabama's Needs in the Class of 2021?

With the 2020 cycle in the books, let's take a look at what needs Alabama has in the 2021 class

Tyler Martin

by

Bostonfan1967

Pink Meet Remains Among Alabama's Most Important Annual Events

Crimson Tide continues to promote Power of Pink initiative started by former coach Sarah Patterson

Christopher Walsh

Nick Saban on Social Media? Don't Hold Your Breath

Alabama coach says he feels sorry for people who have their heads in their phones

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Ten Former Alabama Players Invited to 2020 NFL Combine

Crimson Tide aims for fourth straight year of having double-digit NFL draft picks

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Announces Addition of Freddie Roach to Coaching Staff

Former defensive line coach Brian Baker hired by Indianapolis Colts

Christopher Walsh

The Best of Crimson Tikes: Feb. 4

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

Jsanders174

Alabama Softball Will Rely on a Different Kind of Depth this Season

Versatility instead of overall numbers will key Crimson Tide's dugout as Alabama opens the 2020 campaign

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Baseball Picked for Last in West; Tyler Gentry Second-Team All-SEC

Gentry was also selected to be a third team All-American by the NCBWA

Tyler Martin