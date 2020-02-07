Alabama Softball Wins Season Opener, 5-2 over UNC

The University of Alabama softball team won its season opener with a 5-2 victory over North Carolina in the Joanne Graf Classic at Florida State on Friday.

No. 1 Alabama was set to play the host school Friday evening. The Seminoles were ranked No. 8/9 in the preseason polls.

Freshman Leix Kilfoyl (1-0) made the start and notched her first career win, giving up five hits and two runs in five innings, with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Kaylee Tow went 2-for-4 as the top four batters in the order all knocked in a run, and all but one player in the starting lineup had either a hit, run or RBI.

Sophomore Skylar Wallace, batting leadoff, scored two runs and stole a base. She and senior catcher Bailey Hemphill both drew two walks off of UNC pitcher Hannah George (0-1).

Sarah Cornell, the 2019 SEC Pitcher of the Year, earned the save by retiring the side in seventh inning, including two strikeouts.