Alabama Solves Maize and Blue with 35-16 Win in Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — It wasn’t easy, but the Alabama football team sort of came full-circle on Wednesday afternoon.

After opening the Citrus Bowl with an 85-yard touchdown bomb on its first snap, Crimson Tide junior wide receiver Jerry Jeudy had a key catch for Alabama’s first third-down conversion early in the fourth quarter and followed with a 58-yard reception to set up the clinching score for a 35-16 victory over Michigan at Camping World Stadium.

Jeudy, who was likely playing his last game for Alabama as he’s expected to leave a year early for the NFL draft, finished with six catches for 204 yards to be named game MVP.

“It took us a while to get our sea legs under us,” Nick Saban said. “We played much better in the second half.”

That was an understatement. The defense didn’t give up a point over the final two quarters while Alabama reached the end zone three times to take control and pull away.

Junior running back Najee Harris had 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while redshirt sophomore quarterback Mac Jones was 16-for-25 for 327 yards three touchdowns.

Michigan still finished with a significant edge in time of possession and out-gained the Crimson Tide on the ground, but it was all Alabama when the game was on the line.

“Their ability to make the big plays was critical,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said.

The first half was controlled by the Wolverines, at least statistically, following Jeudy’s touchdown. Jones noted that it was something they Crimson Tide had noticed in film study and practiced, and after the initial defender stayed short in zone coverage and the deep man, freshman Daxton Hill, never had a chance.

The Wolverines tried to similarly challenge sophomore cornerback Josh Jobe, who was starting in place of Trevon Diggs, but to no avail. Michigan came back and led 10-7 after the initial 15 minutes.

The touchdown was set up by a 34-yard flea-flicker to Donovan Peoples-Jones on a crossing route, putting Michigan in the red zone. When junior safety Xavier McKinney had his helmet come off on a touchdown-saving tackle, the Wolverines went at his replacement for a 7-yard touchdown catch by senior tight end Nick Eubanks.

Even though Alabama’s Mike Bernier had a 50-yard punt downed at the 1 by Devonta Smith, Michigan pounded away with the running game and then attacked the freshmen interior linebackers with Shae Patterson completing a 40-yard pass to tight end Giles Jackson with Shane Lee in coverage.

Behind its senior-laden line, Michigan drove again early in the second quarter, with a 13-play possession resulting in another field goal.

Although Alabama (11-2) was struggling on third downs it got some help late in the first half when Michigan was called for roughing the passer just outside of the red zone. Instead of attempting a long field goal, it made the most of the second chance with Harris scoring an airborne 9-yard touchdown for the 14-13 lead.

However, Michigan counted with a career-long 57-yard field goal Quinn Nordin as time expired, trying a school record. It was kind of reflective of Alabama’s season as an opponent had yet to miss against the Crimson Tide (20 of 20).

It proved to be the last points the Wolverines (9-4) scored.

Similar to the game’s initial moments, Alabama quick scored to open the second half, going four plays for 75 yards, with Smith’s 42-yard touchdown catch.

The momentum really changed for good, though, with the defense, beginning with junior safety Xavier McKinney’s third-down sack to keep the Wolverines from crossing midfield for the first time in five possessions.

Actually, Michigan never really threatened to score again, with the final two possessions ending on interceptions.

“I finally got one,” senior safety Shyheim Carter quipped.

The key change at halftime was to switch to the nickel package.

“It gives us more multiples in things that we can do,” Saban said. “We’re a little smaller on the field when we do that, but it’s easier to adjust. The players did a really good job with that and we were able to pressure more.”

Meanwhile, Jeudy’s 58-yard completion set up a 20-yard touchdown reception by redshirt junior tight end Miller Forristall, who returned from a midseason throat injury that required surgery.

“You can’t put into words being out there and playing with this team, especially a big game like this,” Forristall said. “It was awesome.”

With Alabama fans chanting “Na-jee, Na-jee,” Harris wrapping up the scoring with the final touchdown of the season.

“They really responded,” Saban said, as Alabama will use this as a launching point for the 2020 season. “This is a great way to finish.”