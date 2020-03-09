Alabama’s Spring Begins Up Front on Both Sides of the Ball

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Even during this spread, high-paced era, football still begins up front.

It’ll also be the starting point for Alabama this spring, when the 2020 Crimson Tide takes to the practice field for the first time on Friday afternoon.

Although Alabama lost just one starter on both lines, there figures to be a lot of competition and possibly some significant changes.

On offense, the departure of Jedrick Wills Jr. opens up the right tackle spot, which will likely be filled by Evan Neal. Although players of his size, 6-7, 360 pounds, are usually found at guard at this level, there’s no doubt that Neal has both the necessary footwork and arm length to handle the edges and develop into a top-level NFL prospect.

As a true freshman last season, Neal started at left guard, where he played between two veterans, Alex Leatherwood and Landon Dickerson. He ended up being named to the Freshman All-SEC squad by the league coaches, and received Freshman All-American consideration from various news agencies.

“We’re really pleased with his progress and I think he has a very bright future,” Nick Saban said at the Citrus Bowl.

With Leatherwood and Neal at the tackle spots, the question then becomes who plays center. Dickerson had never lined up at the position before transferring in from Florida State last year, and guard is his more natural position.

His primary job this year may be determined by who steps up and shows that he’s ready between Emil Ekiyor Jr., Chris Owens and Darren Dalcourt, all of whom can play center. It also could result in Deonte Brown switching back from right guard to the left side, as he’s already spent a season playing both.

Another key spot to watch is at backup left tackle, where Alabama has an obvious opening. Tommy Brown and Amari Kight will try and nail down the second-team tackle jobs.

Center Seth McLaughlin is the lone early enrollee on the offensive line, while Javion Cohen and Damieon George aren’t due to arrive until the summer.

The defensive side is much more convoluted as there are more rotation spots open, and possibilities.

Depth had been a real problem up front during the past couple years, which led to the coaching staff making the unit a top priority in recruiting. With the numbers back up, this is the season it could really start paying off for the Crimson Tide.

LaBryan Ray played only three games for what was supposed to be his junior year due to a lower leg injury, and freshman D.J. Dale won the nose tackle job as a true freshman last spring, but was also plagued by an injury for most of the fall.

If they can reclaim their roles and stay healthy, the third starting job will likely come down to between sophomores Byron Young and Christian Barmore.

Young played in 13 games as a true freshman with five starts. He made 23 tackles, including 1.5 for a loss and a sack.

Barmore, who flashed more but had some penalty issues, played in 12 games with one start. He notched 26 tackles and two sacks, to go with five hurries and two passes broken up.

Regardless, both figure to get plenty of playing time.

T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral

There’s also Justin Eboigne, Phidarian Mathis and Stephon Wynn Jr., plus Ishmael Sopsher and Bryalen Ingraham, who both redshirted.

That’s a potential rotation of nine even without Alabama’s strong additions in the recruiting Class of 2020.

Consensus five-star talents Chris Braswell and Will Anderson were both listed by many as being defensive linemen as recruits, but will start their collegiate careers at linebacker.

Beefier Timothy Smith, Jah-Marien Latham and Jamil Burroughs will arrive in the summer. Of them, Smith is the one to watch in terms of earning playing time this season.

“Tim is a very talented guy,” Saban said. “Very athletic for his size. Over 6-4, 320 pounds. Plays basketball. Very nimble on his feet. Has some initial quickness, power and strike ability. We think he could play inside or out and I think anytime you get a dominant guy up front, which I think he is, that’s a real asset to your program.”

This is the first story in a Spring Takes series, highlighting the top five things to look for during practices leading up to 2020 A-Day