Alabama Stays Atop Coaches Poll, Drops to No. 3 in AP Poll

Alabama escaped with a 24-20 win over Texas A&M in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday night, and with the latest round of polls released Sunday, the Crimson Tide has the biggest road test of the season looming this Saturday.

The Aggies had one final play to win the game at the end of regulation, but Alabama held on for the win and the top spot in the coaches poll. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson round out the top five. Alabama received 35 first place votes compared to 18 for Georgia and 10 for Ohio State.

However, the Crimson Tide dropped two spots in the AP Poll to No. 3 behind Georgia and Ohio State, its lowest ranking of the season. The Bulldogs received 32 first-place votes, Ohio State received 20, and Alabama got 11.

Alabama is one of four SEC teams in the top 10 and six ranked overall. Three of Alabama's remaining regular season opponents, including at Tennessee this week, are ranked in the top 25.

AP Poll- Week 7

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, points received, record)

Coaches Poll- Week 7

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, points received, record)

1. Alabama (35), 1540, 6-0

2. Georgia (18), 1516, 6-0

3. Ohio State (10), 1477, 6-0

4. Michigan, 1354, 6-0

5. Clemson, 1328, 6-0

6. USC, 1219, 6-0

7. Oklahoma State, 1197, 5-0

8. Tennessee, 1168, 5-0

9. Ole Miss, 1075, 6-0

10. Penn State, 992, 5-0

11. Oregon, 885, 5-1

12. UCLA, 815, 6-0

13. NC State, 808, 5-1

14. Wake Forest, 776, 5-1

15. TCU, 765, 5-0

16. Kansas State, 539, 5-1

17. Mississippi State, 533, 5-1

18. Syracuse, 424, 5-0

19. Utah, 364, 4-2

20. Kansas, 290, 5-1

21. Cincinnati, 248, 5-1

22. Kentucky, 219, 4-2

23. Baylor, 210, 3-2

24. Texas, 155, 4-2

25. North Carolina, 99, 5-1

Schools Dropped Out

No. 16 Brigham Young; No. 24 Washington; No. 25 Arkansas.

Others Receiving Votes

Brigham Young 82; Illinois 77; James Madison 70; Coastal Carolina 55; Florida 52; Tulane 32; South Carolina 21; Minnesota 14; Notre Dame 13; Central Florida 10; Maryland 8; Washington State 7; Washington 7; Texas A&M 7; Purdue 7; Louisiana State 5; Liberty 5; Florida State 4; Pittsburgh 2; San Jose State 1.

FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll

(ranking, team, first-place votes, points received, record)

1. Georgia (21)- 789, 6-0

2. Ohio State (19), 774, 6-0

3. Alabama (10), 751, 6-0

4. Clemson (1), 638, 6-0

5. Michigan, 620, 6-0

6. Tennessee (1), 538, 5-0

7. USC, 518, 6-0

8. Oklahoma State, 474, 5-0

9. Ole Miss, 364, 6-0

10. Penn State, 358, 5-0

11. UCLA, 289, 6-0

12. TCU, 270, 5-0

13. Oregon, 253, 5-1

14. Wake Forset, 126, 5-1

15. NC State, 117, 5-1

16. Mississippi State, 77, 5-1

This story will be updated.