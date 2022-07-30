Skip to main content

Alabama Swimmer Rhyan White Wins Gold at National Championships in 100 Backstroke

The Olympic and World Championships medalist added gold in the 100-meter backstroke to the silver medal she earned in the 200-meter backstroke earlier in the week.

University of Alabama swimmer Rhyan White notched another major milestone Friday night when she won the 100 backstroke at the USA Swimming National Championships in Irvine, Calif.

White was the lone woman to finish under 59.0 seconds, turning in a time of 58.91 in the finals. 

Earlier this week, White won the silver in the 200 backstroke. 

She won one of the two medals for the Crimson Tide on day four of the prestigious meet, as Kensey McMahon also won bronze in the 400-meter freestyle with a school-record time of 4:08.57. 

McMahon shaved nearly a second off the previous school record of 4:09.39 she set in prelims. Overall, she knocked more than two seconds off the Crimson Tide record she set in 2019. 

McMahon also earned bronze in the 800-meter freestyle on the championships’ first day of competition.

Both White and McMahon are graduate students at Alabama.

Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide's Morgan School won the B Final of the women’s 100-meter backstroke with a career-best 1:00.48, finishing ninth overall.

White was the third member of the Alabama women's team to make a U.S. Olympic team following Ellen McGrath Owens (diving, 1992) & Susan Bartholomew Williams (triathlon, 2004) and the first Alabama woman to earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team. She finished fourth in both the 100-meter and 200-meter backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics.

Last year, she earned a spot on the 2021 USA FINA Short Course World Championships Team, and won gold in the 200-meter backstroke (2:01.58), and silver in the 200-meter medley relay (1:43.61).

Alabama will have eight swimmers, two men and six women, completing on the final day of the championships Saturday, in the 1,500-meter freestyle, 200-meter individual medley and the 50 freestyle. 

