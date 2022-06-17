Skip to main content

Alabama Swimmers Slated to Compete at 2022 FINA World Championships

A total of four current swimmers and two alumni are set to compete at the World Championships in Budapest

BUDAPEST – A total of four current Alabama swimmers and two alumni are slated to compete at the 2022 FINA World Long Course Championships in Budapest starting this weekend.

The Crimson Tide contingents include Kalia Antoniou (Cyprus), Kensey McMahon (USA), Diana Petkova (Bulgaria) and Rhyan White (USA) as well as alums Anton McKee (Iceland) and Kristian Gkolomeev (Greece).

Antoniou, Petkova and White all competed at the World Short Course Championships in December, while McMahon is making her World Championships’ debut as part of Team USA’s open water corps. Action in the pool runs June 18-25, while Kensey will swim the 25-kilometer race on June 30th.

White will swim the 200-meter backstroke, while Antoniou is set to race in the 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle and 200-meter freestyle. Petkova has the busiest schedule, with entries in the 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle, 50-meter breaststroke, 100-meter breaststroke and 200-meter individual medley. McKee is set to swim the 100-meter breaststroke and the 200-meter breaststroke, while Gkolomeev is in the 50-meter freestyle.

Antoniou, Petkova, White, Gkolomeev and McKee also competed at the Tokyo Olympics, where White earned a silver medal as part of Team USA’s 400-meter medley relay. White also won gold in the 200-meter backstroke and as part of Team USA’s 200-meter medley relay at the 2021 World Short Course Championships in Abu Dhabi. She also posted the third fastest 200-meter backstroke in the world in 2022 at the U.S. International Team Trials in April, going 2:05.13. Gkolomeev took the silver in the 50-meter freestyle at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Gallery: Alabama Women's Swimming

Rhyan White
Alabama swimmer Kensey McMahon
Kalia Antoniou in the women’s 200 medley relay at the SEC Championships

