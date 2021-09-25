Alabama Swimming and Diving Opens 2021-22 Season with Sweep of Delta State

The Crimson Tide won all 32 events on Friday night, finishing nearly perfect on the opening night of the season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama swimming and diving is off to a winning start, opening the 2021-22 season on Friday night with a sweep of Delta State.

The Crimson Tide won all 32 events on the day, including four diving, four relays and 24 individual races. The final points total was 223-72 in favor of the Alabama men, while the women also prevailed 217-78.

“It was great to be back competing today and it was excellent to have our fans with us in the aquatic center," head coach Margo Geer said. "We were very pleased to see some good habits show up in our races. We have a lot more that we can improve upon going forward, but today we made a good start, and now we will seek to build on it and keep moving ahead.”

Junior Matt Menke led the Alabama men with three individual victories on the night in the 200 individual medley, the 100- and 200-meter backstroke. Freshman Avery Wiseman led the Crimson Tide women with two individual victories in the 100- and 200-meter breaststroke.

Here is the full recap of Friday night's victory, courtesy of Alabama Athletics:

The Women’s Meet

Morgan Scott and Cora Dupre, who closed last season by winning the 400 freestyle relay at the NCAA Championships, picked up right where the left off, while Avery Wiseman and Kailyn Winter picked up their first UA wins by combining to take top honors in the 200 medley relay

Wiseman also won the 100 and 200 breaststroke

Kensey McMahon won the Tide’s first individual race of the season, taking top honors in the 1,000 freestyle before coming back later in the meet to win the 500 as well, giving her the distance sweep

Kalia Antoniou won the 100 and 200 freestyle, while Rhyan White won the 200 backstroke

Dupre won the 100 backstroke and the 200 individual medley

Gracie Felner won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, while Morgan Liberto won the 200 butterfly

Off the springboards, Tanesha Lucoe won the 1-meter and Natalie Donkle won the 3-meter

Antoniou, Felner, Maddie Mechling and Winter closed the meet by winning the 200 freestyle relay

The Men’s Meet

Matt Menke, Trey Sheils, Derek Maas and Jonathan Berneburg won the 200 medley relay to open the meet while Jack Zhu, Ben Hines, Maas and Jake Marcum closed the meet with a 200 freestyle relay victory

Menke also won the 100 and 200 backstroke and the 200 individual medley

Gil Kiesler earned his first wins for the Tide, racing to top honors in the 1,000 freestyle, before returning to win the 500 later in the day

Kaique Alves won the 100 and 200 freestyle, while Sheils took first in the 100 breaststroke

Nicholas Perera touched first in the 200 butterfly and 200 breaststroke

Berneburg came out on top in the 50 freestyle, while Maas got to the wall first in the 100 butterfly

Off the springboards, rookie Mohammed Farouk won the 1-meter and Keivn Li won the 3-meter

Up Next