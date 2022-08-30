Skip to main content
Alabama Swimming and Diving Releases 2022-23 Schedule

Alabama Athletics

Alabama Swimming and Diving Releases 2022-23 Schedule

The Crimson Tide opens the season on the road at the end of September before welcoming South Carolina to the Alabama Aquatic Center in mid-October for its home opener.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama swimming and diving teams released their 2022-23 competitive schedule Monday, which includes home meets against South Carolina, Texas and Ohio State.

The Crimson Tide women, who finished a program-best fourth in the nation last season, open on the road at Arkansas on Sept. 30, while the men’s squad, which finished 14th at the 2022 NCAA Championships, open on the same date at Delta State in Cleveland, Miss.

Alabama’s home slate includes a Southeastern Conference showdown with South Carolina on Oct. 15 and a two-day tri-meet with national powerhouses Texas and Ohio State on Jan. 13-14.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

More on the Crimson Tide’s 2022-23 Schedule

  • Alabama’s road slate also includes SEC dual meets at LSU (Nov. 4) and Auburn (Jan. 20)
  • The Crimson Tide swimmers will take part in the Art Adamson Invitational (Nov. 16-18), while the divers will take part in the WVU Invitational in Morgantown, W.Va. (Nov. 17-19)
  • The Tide will also send a contingent to the Auburn Invitational (Feb. 3-4)
  • The postseason opens with the SEC Championships (Feb. 14-18) in College Station, Texas
  • The NCAA Zone B Diving Championships will be held March 5-8 in Knoxville, Tenn., which will also serve as the site of the Women’s NCAA Championships (March 15-18)
  • Alabama closes its collegiate season March 22-25 in Minneapolis, Minn., with the Men’s NCAA Championships

Click here for the full 2022-23 schedule.

Carmela Cardama Baez keeps steady pace behind Alabama s Mercy Chelangat during the Women s 10,000 meter races during the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field June 10, 2021
All Things Bama

Alabama Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Both No. 1 in SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

By University of Alabama sports information
Line, Alabama practice, August 29, 2022
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Alabama Football's Monday Practice ahead of Utah State

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback David Cornwell (12) and Christian Miller (47) carry the trophy after the 2015 SEC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome. Alabama won 29-15.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Who are Alabama Football's Top Contenders in the SEC?

By Clay Miller
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) carries the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Nick Saban, Bryce Young Share Thoughts on Brian Robinson Jr.

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) celebrates after a victory against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
All Things Bama

Why Will Anderson Jr. is Smiling Big This Week

By Katie Windham
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) celebrates after Alabama scored a touchdown against Georgia during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

Depth Chart: Breaking Down Alabama Football's Wide Receivers

By Joey Blackwell
Utah State Aggies defensive end Byron Vaughns (11) takes a photo with head coach Blake Anderson following the victory against the San Diego State Aztecs in the Mountain West Conference championship game at Dignity Health Sports Park.
All Things Bama

A Recap of Alabama's Season Opponents from Week 0: Three-and-Out

By Mason Smith
081921_MFB_SabanNi_Practice_KG4180
The 4-1-1

Alabama Crimson Tide's 2022 Depth Chart, Administrative Groupings

By Christopher Walsh, Tony Tsoukalas and Joey Blackwell