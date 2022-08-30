Alabama Swimming and Diving Releases 2022-23 Schedule

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama swimming and diving teams released their 2022-23 competitive schedule Monday, which includes home meets against South Carolina, Texas and Ohio State.

The Crimson Tide women, who finished a program-best fourth in the nation last season, open on the road at Arkansas on Sept. 30, while the men’s squad, which finished 14th at the 2022 NCAA Championships, open on the same date at Delta State in Cleveland, Miss.

Alabama’s home slate includes a Southeastern Conference showdown with South Carolina on Oct. 15 and a two-day tri-meet with national powerhouses Texas and Ohio State on Jan. 13-14.

More on the Crimson Tide’s 2022-23 Schedule

Alabama’s road slate also includes SEC dual meets at LSU (Nov. 4) and Auburn (Jan. 20)

The Crimson Tide swimmers will take part in the Art Adamson Invitational (Nov. 16-18), while the divers will take part in the WVU Invitational in Morgantown, W.Va. (Nov. 17-19)

The Tide will also send a contingent to the Auburn Invitational (Feb. 3-4)

The postseason opens with the SEC Championships (Feb. 14-18) in College Station, Texas

The NCAA Zone B Diving Championships will be held March 5-8 in Knoxville, Tenn., which will also serve as the site of the Women’s NCAA Championships (March 15-18)

Alabama closes its collegiate season March 22-25 in Minneapolis, Minn., with the Men’s NCAA Championships

Click here for the full 2022-23 schedule.