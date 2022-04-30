Alabama Takeaways From Day 2 of the NFL Draft

After seeing just two players selected during the first round of the NFL Draft, Alabama doubled that total Friday night as four more Crimson Tide players came off the board on Day 2.

John Metchie III got things started as the Houston Texans traded up to take him at No. 44 overall in the second round. Three picks later, Phidarian Mathis became Alabama's second Day-2 selection when he was picked by the Washington Commanders. Both Houston and Washington doubled up on Alabama talent as the Texans traded up to select Christian Harris with the 75th overall pick in the third round before the Commanders ended the night by selecting Brian Robinson Jr. No. 98 overall.

Here are a few Alabama takeaways from Day 2 of the draft.

Alabama Athletics

Metchie expects to be full-go by July

Despite tearing his ACL during the SEC Championship Game in December, Metchie expects to hit the ground running in Houston. The Alabama receiver has said multiple times that he plans on being fully available for when NFL training camps begin in July. He reiterated that confidence following his selection Friday night.

“I will be good to go, no training wheels," Metchie told reporters. "I have been running already for the last couple months, cutting, jumping, doing all those types of things. When I say I will be ready to go in July, it's full-go football."

A speedy recovery would certainly go a long way for Metchie as he would be able to build chemistry with second-year quarterback Davis Mills.

When Metchie does get on the field, he’ll join a similar situation to the one he had at Alabama as Texans receiver Brandin Cooks offers the same deep threat Jameson Williams provided to the Crimson Tide last season. That should allow Metchie to feast on underneath routes.

Metchie is the sixth Alabama receiver drafted in the past three years, joining Williams as well as DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III. Slade Bolden could join the list if he is selected Saturday on Day 3 of the draft.

"It's an honor," Metchie said. "It's the standard for Alabama football. It's an honor to finally become one of the guys."

Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mathis could serve as Payne’s replacement

Washington might have selected one Alabama defensive lineman to replace another. Earlier this week, The Athletic reported that the Commanders are not expected to extend defensive tackle Daron Payne. That helps explain why Washington selected Mathis at No. 47 overall despite boasting a defensive line that already included Payne as well as Jonathan Allen, Chase Young and Montez Sweat.

Mathis provides a similar inside pass rush to Payne. During his redshirt senior season at Alabama last year, he finished second on the team with nine sacks while also recording 12 tackles for a loss.

Washington could elect to trade Payne which would open up a starting spot for Mathis this season. If not, the rookie could learn behind the veteran for a year. Either way, Mathis is eager to join up with a pair of Alabama greats in Payne and Allen.

"They're my big bros," Mathis told reporters following the selection. "I just talked with Jonathan Allen at the A-Day Game. Payne, we talk all the time. It's a blessing to be back with Payne and also getting the chance to play with Jonathan Allen."

Alabama Athletics

Harris falls but finds a good fit

Harris had to wait a little longer than expected as he fell out of the second round. However, the Alabama linebacker seemed to find a good fit in Houston as his athleticism should serve him well in the Texans' Tampa 2 defense.

Harris will be mentored by head coach Lovie Smith who has a history of developing elite linebackers, including Brian Urlacher and Lance Briggs. That could be significant for the rookie linebacker, who converted to the position at Alabama after playing cornerback and wide receiver in high school.

“I mean it’s an honor, honestly, truly,” Harris told reporters following his selection. “Me playing this position for three years, I know I have to learn as much as I possibly can, so to get the opportunity to learn from a guy that has experience like that coaching the greatest of all time in my position, I’m about to soak in as much knowledge as I possibly can.”

Photo | Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson runs his way into Day 2

Washinton’s love affair with Alabama talent continued into the third round as the Commanders nabbed Robinson with the No. 98 overall pick. After waiting his turn in a loaded backfield the past few years Robinson made the most of his lone season as a starter, leading the Crimson Tide with 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.

The Commanders already have a top back in Antonio Gibson, who finished sixth in the NFL with 1,037 rushing yards to go with seven touchdowns on the ground last season. However, Robinson gives Washington another punishing option out of the backfield.

Newly acquired quarterback Carson Wentz is coming from an Indianapolis offense that featured the NFL’s leading rusher in Jonathan Taylor. He’ll surely welcome the addition of Robinson, who should improve Washinton’s ground game moving forward.

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Jones gets some WR help

New England provided Mac Jones with some much-needed protection by selecting Tennesse-Chattanooga guard Cole Strange in the first round Thursday night. The Patriots followed that up by giving the former Alabama quarterback a deep-threat target in the second round with the selection of Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton.

The 6-foot-2, 181-pound speedster recorded a blazing 4.28 time in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine. Last season, he led Baylor with 62 receptions for 942 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Despite not having an elite downfield threat, Jones posted solid numbers during his rookie season, completing 67.6% of his passes for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. Along with the addition of Thornton, New England also added former Miami Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker to its attack this offseason. With those two weapons at his disposal, Jones should be in a position to improve his second year in the league.

Photo | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Who’s on deck for Alabama?

With six selections in the books, Alabama still has several players poised to come off the board on Day 3. Cornerbacks Jayln Armour-Davis and Josh Jobe could both be fourth-round selections, while outside linebacker Christopher Allen is a high-risk/high-reward option given his talent and injury history. Meanwhile, slot receiver Slade Bolden figures to be selected at some point, possibly by the Patriots as he was a former roommate of Jones at Alabama.

Stay tuned at BamaCentral as we will have you covered on what should be an eventful final day of the draft.