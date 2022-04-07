Skip to main content

Alabama TE Caden Clark Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The former three-star recruit did not see the field for the Crimson Tide last season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After being removed from Alabama’s online roster this spring, Caden Clark is now looking to leave the program. The rising redshirt freshman tight end put his name in the NCAA transfer portal Thursday, according to multiple reports. 

Clark did not take part in any snaps during his first season at Alabama last year. The Akron Ohio native was originally part of the 2020 class but did not arrive in Tuscaloosa until last year. 

Since the start of last season, Alabama has seen 11 scholarship players transfer to new schools, including receiver Javon Baker (Kentucky), defensive back Marcus Banks (Mississippi State),tight end Jahleel Billingsley (Texas), linebacker Jackson Bratton (UAB), offensive lineman Tommy Brown (Colorado), linebacker Shane Lee (Southern California), outside linebacker King Mwikuta (Arkansas State), offensive lineman Pierce Quick (Georgia Tech), outside linebacker Drew Sanders (Arkansas), quarterback Paul Tyson (Arizona State) and receiver Xavier Williams (Utah State). Running back Camar Wheaton is still listed in the transfer portal but has yet to find a new program. 

Alabama could also soon see Agiye Hall enter the transfer portal as the receiver’s name has recently been removed from the team’s online roster. Wednesday, Nick Saban announced that Hall has been suspended due to a violation of team rules. When asked Wednesday about the rising sophomore’s opportunity to rejoin the team, the head coach did not provide much optimism toward his future with the Crimson Tide. 

“He already had that opportunity once,” Saban said, “So I don’t know what his plans are for the future.”

Alabama also added three players from the portal in Georgia receiver Jermaine Burton, Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs and LSU cornerback Eli Ricks. Each member of that trio is expected to take on a significant role for the Crimson Tide this season. 

