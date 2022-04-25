Alabama TE Caden Clark to Transfer to Akron

Clark did not see any action on the gridiron with the Crimson Tide during the 2021 season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama freshman tight end Caden Clark, who entered the NCAA transfer portal back on April 7, will be returning to his home city by transferring to Akron.

Hailing from Archbishop Hoban High School in northeastern Ohio, Clark was a four-star prospect according to multiple recruiting sites. In 2018, Clark caught 30 passes for 650 yards and 11 touchdowns. As a junior, he was named USA Today All-USA Ohio Football Team. Clark picked Alabama over Clemson, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and others.

During his freshman season at Alabama in 2021, Clark received no playing time with the Crimson Tide.

Clark is the 24th Alabama football player to enter his name into the transfer portal since the start of the 2021 season. Of those 24 players, 15 of them were Clark' teammates on offense, including fellow tight end Jahleel Billingsley, who has since transferred to Texas.

Of the 24 Alabama players who have entered their names into the portal this offseason — on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football — 16 have either joined a new program or have stepped away from playing college football.