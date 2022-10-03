Skip to main content

Alabama/Tennessee Kickoff Time, Network Announced

The Third Saturday in October will be the SEC Game of the Week on CBS.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Third Saturday in October rivalry between Alabama and Tennessee officially has its kickoff time.

The Crimson Tide is slated to take on the Volunteers at 2:30 p.m. CT on Oct. 15, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday morning. The two teams will square off on CBS as the network's SEC Game of the Week.

With one week left to play before the matchup, both teams have amassed perfect records to start the season, with the Crimson Tide being 5-0 and the Volunteers 4-0. No. 1 Alabama has defeated the likes of Utah State, Texas, Louisiana-Monroe, Vanderbilt and, most recently, then-No. 20 Arkansas.

Tennessee has defeated Ball State, then-No. 17 Pitt, Akron, then-No. 20 Florida before it took its bye week this past weekend.

The Volunteers have struggled to defeat the Crimson Tide since Nick Saban took the helm back in 2007. In total, Tennessee has gone 0-15 against Alabama under Saban, with its last win coming in 2006. That being said, the Volunteers' chances of defeating its arch rival have never been higher over this stretch than they are this year.

Here is the full SEC slate for Oct. 15:

Saturday, October 15, 2022:

Auburn at Ole Miss, 11 am CT on ESPN

Alabama at Tennessee, 2:30 pm CT on CBS

Arkansas at BYU, 2:30 CT on ABC or ESPN*

Vanderbilt at Georgia, 2:30 pm CT on SEC Network

LSU at Florida, 6 pm CT on ESPN

Mississippi State at Kentucky, 6:30 pm CT on SEC Network

*Network designation to be determined after games of October 8

