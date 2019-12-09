Alabama Tops All Teams With All-SEC Selections by the Associated Press

The University of Alabama led all football teams with the most first-team selections, and overall selections for All-SEC honors from the Associated Press on Monday morning.

No. 9 Alabama had five first-team picks and 11 overall All-SEC selections to lead all teams in both categories.

LSU had four first-team selections and 10 overall picks, but Joe Burrow was a unanimous choice by a 28-member media panel for player of the year, and Ed Oregeron was named coach of the year.

Alabama’s first-team selections included cornerback Trevon Diggs, linebacker Anfernee Jennings, safety Xavier McKinney, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.

No player who earned first-team All-SEC honors last year was selected for the honor this year.

The coaches' selections have yet to be announced.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

u-QB - Joe Burrow, LSU, 6-foot-4, 216, Sr., Athens, Ohio

u-RB - Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU, 5-8, 209, Jr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana

RB - Kylin Hill, Mississippi State, 5-11, 215, Jr., Columbus, Mississippi

T - Andrew Thomas, Georgia, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lithonia, Georgia

T - Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lexington, Kentucky

G - Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-6, 325, Jr., Jackson, Tennessee

G - Logan Stenberg, Kentucky, 6-6, 322, Sr., Madison, Alabama

C - Drake Jackson, Kentucky, 6-2, 313, Jr., Versailles, Kentucky

TE - Kyle Pitts, Florida, 6-6, 239, Soph., Philadelphia

u-WR - Ja’Marr Chase, LSU, 6-1, 200, Soph., Harvey, Louisiana

WR - DeVonta Smith, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Jr., Amite, Louisiana

All-purpose - Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky, 6-1, 199, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

K - Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia, 6-1, 191, Sr., Marietta, Georgia

Defense

E - Marlon Davidson, Auburn, 6-3, 278, Sr., Greenville, Alabama

E - Jonathan Greenard, Florida, 6-3, 263, Gr., Hiram, Georgia

T - Derrick Brown, Auburn, 6-5, 318, Sr., Sugar Hill, Georgia

T - Jordan Elliott, Missouri, 6-4, 315, Jr., Missouri City, Texas

LB - Nick Bolton, Missouri, 6-0, 235, Soph., Frisco, Texas

LB - K.J. Britt, Auburn, 6-0, 236, Jr., Oxford, Alabama

LB - Anfernee Jennings, Alabama, 6-3, 259, Sr., Dadeville, Alabama

CB - Trevon Diggs, Alabama, 6-2, 207, Sr., Gaithersburg, Maryland

CB - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU, 6-1, 190, Fr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana

S - Xavier McKinney, Alabama, 6-1, 200, Jr., Roswell, Georgia

S - Nigel Warrior, Tennessee, 6-0, 190, Sr., College Park, Georgia

P - Max Duffy, Kentucky, 6-1, 186, Jr., Perth, Australia

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB - Tua Tagoailoa, Alabama, 6-1, 218, Jr., Ewa Beach, Hawaii

RB - Najee Harris, Alabama, 6-2, 230, Jr., Antioch, California

RB - D’Andre Swift, Georgia, 5-9, 215, Jr., Philadelphia

T - Alex Leatherwood, Alabama, 6-6, 310, Jr., Pensacola, Florida

T - Isaiah Wilson, Georgia, 6-7, 340, Soph., Brooklyn, New York

G - Landon Dickerson, Alabama, 6-6, 308, Jr., Hickory, North Carolina

G - Damien Lewis, LSU, 6-3, 322, Sr., Canton, Mississippi

C - Trey Hill, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Soph., Warner Robins, Georgia

TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A & M, 6-5, 260, Fr., Dickinson, Texas

WR - Justin Jefferson, LSU, 6-3, 192, Jr., St. Rose, Louisiana

WR - Jerry Jeudy, Alabama, 6-1, 192, Jr., Deerfield Beach, Florida

All-purpose - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama, 5-10, 182, Soph., Houston

K - Cade York, LSU, 6-2, 189, Fr., McKinney, Texas

Defense

E - Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State, 6-3, 275, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia

E - D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina, 6-5, 260, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia

T - Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina, 6-6, 310, Sr., Charleston, South Carolina

T - Justin Madubuike, Texas A & M, 6-3, 304, Jr., McKinney, Texas

LB - K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU, 6-4, 250, Soph., Houston

LB - De’Jon Harris, Arkansas, 6-0, 245, Sr., Harvey, Louisiana

x-LB - David Reese, Florida, 6-0, 220, R-Fr., Fort Pierce, Florida

x-LB - Monty Rice, Georgia, 6-1, 235, Jr., Huntsville, Alabama

x-CB - Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina, 6-4, 205, Soph., Bossier City, Louisiana

x-CB - Kristian Fulton, LSU, 6-0, 200, Sr., New Orleans

x-CB - Eric Stokes, Georgia, 6-1, 185, Soph., Covington, Georgia

S - Grant Delpit, LSU, 6-3, 203, Jr., Houston

S - Jeremiah Dinson, Auburn, 6-0, 191, Sr., Miami

P - Braden Mann, Texas A & M, 5-11, 195, Sr., Houston

---

u-Offensive Player of the Year - QB Joe Burrow, LSU

Defensive Player of the Year - DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

Newcomer of the Year - CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Coach of the Year - Ed Orgeron, LSU

u-Unanimous selection

x-Ties