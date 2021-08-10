Alabama Tops Preseason Coaches Poll, Extends Streak of Being No. 1 During a Season to 14 Years

The Crimson Tide has been ranked No. 1 in one of the two major polls at least once each season since 2008, every season Nick Saban has been at Alabama minus one

Without even having played a game, the University of Alabama football program extended one of the most impressive streaks in collegiate sports history.

Tuesday morning, the coaches poll released its preseason poll, which had the reigning national champions at the top. Consequently, the Crimson Tide has been ranked No. 1 in one of the two major polls at least once each season since 2008.

The 14-year streak includes every season Nick Saban has been at Alabama minus one (2007).

The previous long streak in the Associated Press Top 25, which will be announced next week, was seven seasons by Miami (Fla.) from 1986-92.

Saban has coached 87 games with the nation's top-ranked team, 66 more than any active coach in college football. Former Alabama player Dabo Swinney at Clemson is second at 21. Former Saban assistant Jimbo Fisher, now at Texas A&M, is third at 10, all from the 2013-14 seasons at Florida State.

The voting in the coaches poll was done by 65 coaches from the American Football Coaches Association across the 10 conferences plus independents in the Bowl Subdivision.

Alabama received 63 of the first-place votes. Oklahoma received the other two.

The Crimson Tide has five ranked opponents on its 2021 regular-season schedule, beginning with its opener against No. 16 Miami in Atlanta on Sept. 4.

It'll visit No. 6 Texas A&M (Oct. 9) and No. 11 Florida (Sept. 18), and host No. 13 LSU (Nov. 6) and No. 25 Ole Miss (Oct. 2).

The SEC had the most teams in the poll with six, and both future league members Oklahoma and Texas were ranked as well. The Big Ten was next with five.

2021 Preseason USA Today/AFCAC Poll

Rank, Team, Record, Points

1 Alabama (63) 0-0 1621

2 Clemson 0-0 1508

3 Oklahoma (2) 0-0 1481

4 Ohio State 0-0 1435

5 Georgia 0-0 1386

6 Texas A&M 0-0 1286

7 Notre Dame 0-0 1139

8 Iowa State 0-0 1131

9 North Carolina 0-0 999

10 Cincinnati 0-0 979

11 Florida 0-0 870

12 Oregon 0-0 842

13 Louisiana State 0-0 664

14 Southern California 0-0 655

15 Wisconsin 0-0 654

16 Miami 0-0 575

17 Indiana 0-0 573

18 Iowa 0-0 554

19 Texas 0-0 427

20 Penn State 0-0 422

21 Washington 0-0 404

22 Oklahoma State 0-0 216

23 UL Lafayette 0-0 153

24 Coastal Carolina 0-0 150

25 Mississippi 0-0 149

Also receiving votes: Utah 145; Northwestern 120; Arizona State 90; Auburn 84; Liberty 68; Brigham Young 53; Texas Christian 48; Michigan 30; Central Florida 29; NC State 27; Boise State 27; Kentucky 20; San Jose State 18; Army 13; Virginia Tech 9; Missouri 8; UCLA 7; Tulsa 6; Pittsburgh 6; Boston College 6; Houston 5; Ball State 5; West Virginia 4; Southern Methodist 4; Appalachian State 4; UAB 3; Arkansas 3; Nevada 2; Mississippi State 2; Air Force 2; Stanford 1; Marshall 1; Florida State 1; California 1.

