Alabama Track and Field Earns 26 Outdoor All-America Honors

A total of 10 Crimson Tide men earned 12 honors, while 10 UA women earned 14 accolades.

NEW ORLEANS – Alabama track and field saw 20 student-athletes earn a total of 26 All-America honors for the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field season, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced Monday.

A total of 10 Alabama men earned 12 certificates, led by Bobby Colantonio Jr., Isaac Odugbesan, Tarsis Orogot, Leander Forbes, Demetrius Jackson, Corde Long and Khaleb McRae, who all earned first-team recognition.

The Crimson Tide saw 10 women earn 14 All-America certificates, led by NCAA 10,000-meter champion Mercy Chelangat, who earned first-team honors in both the 5,000 meters and 10,000 meters for the second year in a row.

All-America accolades are based on finishes at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, where first through eighth place finishers earn first-team honors, while ninth through 16th earn second-team honors and 17th through 24th receive honorable-mention recognition.

As a team, Alabama’s men finished the meet in 11th place, giving them their fifth consecutive top-15 finish at the outdoor championships, while the women took 15th, good for their third top-15 finish in a row.

Men (10 student-athletes, 12 honors)

Bobby Colantonio Jr. – 1st: hammer

Isaac Odugbesan – 1st: shot put

Tarsis Orogot – 1st: 200 meters

Corde Long – 1st: 4x400-meter relay 2nd: 400-meter hurdles

Khaleb McRae – 1st: 4x400-meter relay 2nd: 400 meters

Leander Forbes – 1st: 4x400-meter relay

Demetrius Jackson – 1st: 4x400-meter relay

Chago Basso – HM: shot put

Victor Kiprop – HM: 5,000 meters

Eliud Kipsang - HM: 1,500 meters

Women (10 student-athletes, 14 honors)

Mercy Chelangat – 1st: 10,000 meters, 5,000 meters

Flomena Asekol – 2nd: 1,500 meters

Amari Brown – 2nd: 4x100-meter relay, 4x400-meter relay HM: 200 meters

Na’Taja Ballard – 2nd: 4x100-meter relay, 4x400-meter relay

Ayla Stanisclaus – 2nd: 4x100-meter relay

Milan Fields – 2nd: 4x100-meter relay

Christal Mosley – 2nd: 4x400-meter relay

Amara Obi – 2nd: 4x400-meter relay

Amaris Tyynismaa - HM: 5,000 meters

Samantha Zelden – HM: javelin

Mercy Chelangat at 2022 NCAA Outdoors
Bobby Colantonio Jr. holds up his national championship trophy in the weight throw at the 2022 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships at Birmingham, Ala.
Isaac Odugbesan took first place in the indoor SEC Championships on Feb. 27, 2021, in the shot-put with a throw of 20.50 meters.

