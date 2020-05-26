Bama Central
Alabama Track and Field's Cruz, Serrano Named to SEC's Community Service Team

Alabama Athletics

Joey Blackwell

Alabama track and field's senior Alexa Cruz and sophomore Gabe Serrano have been named to the 2020 Southeastern Conference Community Service Team, the conference announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The SEC names a Community Service Team for each of its sports and highlights individual student-athletes from each of the conference's 14 schools who do great service for their communities.

On the women's track and field team, Cruz led with 14 community service hours. Among many of her community service projects, Cruz assisted in the building of a home through Habitat for Humanity. She has also worked with the Tim Tebow Foundation's Night to Shine, an annual event series that hosts prom nights across the country for those with special needs.

For the men's team, Serrano volunteered over 10 hours of community service. As a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, Serrano helped sponsor Christmas for Tuscaloosa children whose parents have been incarcerated through Project Angel Tree.

Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Congratulations to both athletes!

