Alabama Updates Football Roster to Reveal New Heights, Weights Heading into Spring Camp

With spring camp set to begin next week, Alabama updated its roster to include its incoming transfers and early enrollees. The updated roster also includes new heights and weights for returning players.

Despite being added to the roster, the Crimson Tide’s early enrollees have yet to be assigned numbers. The same goes for its incoming transfers. However, the updated roster did provide some new information.

Along with bringing in three scholarship transfers in Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton, Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs and LSU defensive back Eli Ricks, Alabama also added walk-on quarterback Blake Jarrett from Vanderbilt. Jarrett, a sophomore, will add more depth to a quarterback room that also includes reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young as well as redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe and early enrollee Ty Simpson.

Another walk-on addition is Jax Porter, a freshman tight end who joins the team from IMG Academy. Porter, a Dallas native, had offers from Akron and SMU.

There were also some significant weight changes for Alabama’s returning players. Starting offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. dropped 17 pounds from last season and is now listed at 6-foot-3, 307 pounds. Backup offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts lost the most weight, dropping 26 pounds to put him at 6-foot-5, 302 pounds.

Redshirt freshman linebacker Keanu Koht put on the most weight, bulking up 11 pounds to fill out his 6-foot-4 frame at 231 pounds. Other notable weight-gainers include redshirt freshman offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson II (+10 pounds up to 6-foot-4, 300 pounds) as well as defensive linemen Tim Keenan III (+8 — 6-2, 343) and Justin Eboigbe (+7 — 6-5, 292). Sophomore receivers JoJo Earle (+7 — 5-10, 177), Agiye Hall (+7 — 6-3, 202) and Ja’Corey Brooks (+6 — 6-2, 196) also put on significant weight.

Here’s a full look at the weight changes among Alabama’s returning players

Number — Name: 2021 height, weight >>> 2022 height, weight

1 — Kool-Aid McKinstry: 6-1, 190 >>> 6-1, 188 (-2 pounds)

2 — DeMarcco Hellams: 6-1, 208 >>> 6-1, 208 (No change)

2 — Jalen Milroe: 6-2, 212 >>> 6-2, 212 (NC

6 — Khyree Jackson: 6-3, 197 >>> 6-3, 198 (+1)

6 — Trey Sanders: 6-0, 214 >>> 6-0, 214 (NC)

7 — Ja’Corey Brooks: 6-2, 190 >>> 6-2, 196 (+6)

9 — Jordan Battle: 6-1, 210 >>> 6-1, 206 (-4)

9 — Bryce Young: 6-0, 194 >>> 6-0, 194 (NC)

10 — JoJo Earle: 5-10, 170 >>> 5-10, 177 (+7)

10 — Henry To’o To’o, 6-2, 228 >>> 6-2, 228 (NC)

11 — Traeshon Holden: 6-3, 208 >>> 6-3, 214 (+6)

11 — Kristian Story: 6-1, 209 >>> 6-1, 211 (+2)

12 — Terrion Arnold: 6-0, 188 >>> 6-0, 188 (NC)

12 — Christian Leary: 5-10, 175 >>> 5-10, 175 (NC)

13 — Malachi Moore: 6-0, 190 >>> 6-0, 190 (NC)

14 — Brian Branch: 6-0, 190 >>> 6-0, 193 (+3)

14 — Thaiu Jones-Bell: 6-0, 190 >>> 6-0, 190 (NC)

15 — Dallas Turner: 6-4, 245 >>> 6-4, 240 (-5)

16 — Will Reichard: 6-1, 197 >>> 6-1, 190 (-7)

19 — Keanu Koht: 6-4, 220 >>> 6-4, 231 (+11)

21 — Brylan Lanier: 6-1, 170 >>> 6-1, 170 (NC)

21 — Jase McClellan: 5-11, 212 >>> 5-11, 212 (NC)

23 — Jahquez Robinson: 6-2, 197 >>> 6-2, 197 (NC)

23 — Roydell Williams: 5-10, 208 >>> 5-10, 212 (+4)

26 — Johnathan Bennett: 5-8, 178 >>> 5-8, 180 (+2)

27 — DeVonta Smith: 6-0, 185 >>> 6-0, 185 (NC)

29 — Elijah Crockett: 5-11, 210 >>> 5-11, 210 (NC)

29 — Blake Pugh: 6-0, 175 >>> 6-0, 175 (NC)

31 — Will Anderson Jr.: 6-4, 243 >>> 6-4, 243 (NC)

32 — Deontae Lawson: 6-2, 226 >>> 6-2, 225 (-1)

34 — Quandarrius Robinson: 6-5, 220 >>> 6-4, 224 (+4)

35 — Austin Owens: 6-1, 175 >>> 6-1, 175 (NC)

36 — Bret Bolin: 6-0, 176 >>> 6-0, 176 (NC)

36 — Ian Jackson: 6-1, 235 >>> 6-1, 235 (NC)

37 — Demouy Kennedy: 6-3, 220 >>> 6-3, 220 (NC)

37 — Sam Wiloughby: 5-10, 165 >>> 5-10, 165 (NC)

38 — Jalen Edwards: 6-0, 177 >>> 6-0, 177 (NC)

40 — Kendrick Blackshire: 6-2, 232 >>> 6-2, 233 (+1)

41 — Chris Brasswell: 6-3, 240 >>> 6-3, 240 (NC)

42 — Jaylen Moody: 6-2, 225 >>> 6-2, 225 (NC)

43 — Robert Ellis: 6-0, 220 >>> 6-0, 220 (NC)

43 — Jordan Smith: 5-10, 210 >>> 5-10, 210 (NC)

44 — Damon Payne Jr.: 6-4, 297 >>> 6-4, 303 (+6)

44 — Charlie Skehan: 6-1, 232 >>> 6-1, 232 (NC)

45 — Robbie Ouzts: 6-4, 260 >>> 6-4, 258 (-2)

47 — Byron Young: 6-3, 292 >>> 6-3, 292 (NC)

49 — Kaine Williams: 6-2, 203 >>> 6-2, 203 (NC)

50 — Gabe Pugh: 6-5, 273 >>> 6-5, 273 (NC)

50 — Tim Smith: 6-4, 308 >>> 6-4, 304 (-4)

51 — Tanner Bowles: 6-5, 293 >>> 6-5, 293 (NC)

51 — Kneeland Hibbett: 6-2, 235 >>> 6-2, 245 (+10)

52 — Braylen Ingraham: 6-4, 298 >>> 6-4, 295 (-3)

52 — Carter Short: 5-10, 190 >>> 5-10, 190 (NC)

53 — Kade Wehby: 5-9, 185 >>> 5-9, 185 (NC)

54 — Kyle Flood Jr.: 6-0, 209 >>> 6-0, 212 (+3)

55 — Emil Ekiyor Jr.: 6-3, 324 >>> 6-3, 307 (-17)

56 — Seth McLaughlin: 6-4, 295 >>> 6-4, 295 (NC)

57 — Chase Quiley: 6-1, 236 >>> 6-1, 236 (NC)

58 — James Brockermeyer: 6-3, 281 >>> 6-3, 282 (+1)

58 — Christian Johnson: 6-5, 230 >>> 6-5, 230 (NC)

59 — Anquin Barnes Jr.: 6-5, 305 >>> 6-5, 305 (NC)

61 — Graham Roten: 6-3, 285 >>> 6-3, 285 (NC)

62 — Jackson Roby: 6-5, 285 >>> 6-5, 285 (NC)

65 — J.C. Latham: 6-6, 325 >>> 6-6, 326 (+1)

69 — Terrence Ferguson II: 6-4, 290 >>> 6-4, 300 (+10)

70 — Javion Cohen: 6-4, 305 >>> 6-4, 305 (NC)

71 — Darrian Dalcourt: 6-3, 300 >>> 6-3, 305 (+5)

74 — Damieon George Jr.: 6-6, 339 >>> 6–6, 333 (-6)

76 — Tommy Brockermeyer: 6-5, 305 >>> 6-5, 304 (-1)

77 — Jaeden Roberts: 6-5, 328 >>> 6-5, 302 (-26)

78 — Amari Kight: 6-7, 318 >>> 6-7, 322 (+4)

80 — Adam Thorsland: 6-5, 232 >>> 6-5, 232 (NC)

81 — Cameron Latu: 6-5, 250 >>> 6-5, 244 (-6)

82 — Chase Allen: 6-2, 188 >>> 6-2, 188 (NC)

83 — Richard Hunt: 6-7, 235 >>> 6-7, 235 (NC)

84 — Jacoby Boykins: 5-11, 182 >>> 5-11, 182 (NC)

84 — Agiye Hall: 6-3, 195 >>> 6-3, 202 (+7)

85/60 — Kendall Randolph: 6-4, 298 >>> 6-4, 298 (NC)

86 — James Burnip: 6-6, 216 >>> 6-6, 211 (-5)

89 — Grant Krieger: 6-2, 192 >>> 6-2, 192 (NC)

89 — Kyle Mann: 6-0, 270 >>> 6-0, 270 (NC)

90 — Stephon Wynn Jr.: 6-4, 310 >>> 6-4, 307 (-3)

92 — Justin Eboigbe: 6-5, 285 >>> 6-5, 292 (+7)

93 — Jah-Marien Latham: 6-3, 278 >>> 6-3, 278 (NC)

94 — D.J. Dale: 6-3, 300 >>> 6-3, 300 (NC)

95 — Monkell Goodwine: 6-4, 291 >>> 6-4, 288 (-3)

95 — Jack Martin: 6-2, 222 >>> 6-2, 207 (-15)

96 — Tim Keenan III: 6-2, 335 >>> 6-2, 343 (+8)

97 — Keelan Cox: 6-5, 240 >>> 6-5, 240 (NC)

97 — Reid Schuback: 6-0, 185 >>> 6-0, 185 (NC)

98 — Jamil Burroughs: 6-3, 312 >>> 6-3, 309 (-3)

98 — Sam Johnson: 6-3, 215 >>> 6-3, 215

Height/weight for incoming transfers

Jermaine Burton, WR: 6-0, 200 (Georgia)

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB: 5-11, 200 (Georgia Tech)

Blake Jarrett, QB: 6-2, 186 (Vanderbilt)

Eli Ricks, DB: 6-2, 190 (LSU)

Height/weight for early enrolees

Jeremiah Alexander, LB: 6-2, 258

Aaron Anderson, WR: 5-9, 184

Tyler Booker, OL: 6-5, 332

Elijiah Brown, TE: 6-5, 238

Jihaad Campbell, LB: 6-3, 225

Tre’Quon Fegans, DB: 6-2, 185

Kendrick Law, WR: 5-11, 193

Jamarion Miller, RB: 5-10, 201

Shawn Murphy, LB: 6-224

Jaheim Oatis, DL: 6-5, 370

Khurtiss Perry, DL: 6-2, 264

Jax Porter, TE: 6-6, 232

Dayne Shor, OL: 6-5, 308

Ty Simpson, QB: 6-2, 198