Alabama Volleyball Announces 2021 Spring Schedule

The spring schedule is a continuation of the eight-match fall slate

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama volleyball’s spring schedule includes a combined 16 matches against eight opponents, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

The spring schedule begins the weekend of Jan. 29-31 and continues through March 29-April 3, assigned as a makeup week for postponed matches. Each team will compete against eight opponents, playing each twice on back-to-back days, for a total of 16 matches.

The spring slate is a continuation of the Crimson Tide’s eight-match fall schedule. Games times and television information for the spring will be announced at a later date.

Information regarding attendance and venue capacity at Foster Auditorium will be announced at a late date.

2020-21 ALABAMA SPRING VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE