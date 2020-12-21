All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Alabama Volleyball Announces 2021 Spring Schedule

The spring schedule is a continuation of the eight-match fall slate
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama volleyball’s spring schedule includes a combined 16 matches against eight opponents, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

The spring schedule begins the weekend of Jan. 29-31 and continues through March 29-April 3, assigned as a makeup week for postponed matches. Each team will compete against eight opponents, playing each twice on back-to-back days, for a total of 16 matches.

The spring slate is a continuation of the Crimson Tide’s eight-match fall schedule. Games times and television information for the spring will be announced at a later date.

Information regarding attendance and venue capacity at Foster Auditorium will be announced at a late date.

2020-21 ALABAMA SPRING VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

  • vs. South Carolina (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)
    • Friday, Jan. 29 / Saturday, Jan. 30
  • at Ole Miss (Oxford, Miss.)
    • Friday, Feb. 5 / Saturday, Feb. 6
  • at Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.)
    • Friday, Feb. 12 / Saturday, Feb. 13
  • vs. Auburn (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)
    • Wednesday, Feb. 17 / Thursday, Feb. 18
  • vs. Mississippi State (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)
    • Friday, Feb. 26 / Saturday, Feb. 27
  • at Texas A&M (College Station, Texas)
    • Friday, March 5 / Saturday, March 6
  • vs. Tennessee (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)
    • Friday, March 19 / Saturday, March 20
  • at Kentucky (Lexington, Ky.)
    • Wednesday, March 24 / Thursday, March 25

Alabama Volleyball Announces 2021 Spring Schedule

