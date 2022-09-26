Alabama vs Texas A&M Kickoff Time, Network Announced

Alabama and Texas A&M will kick off at 7 p.m. CT on Oct. 8, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday morning. The game will be broadcast on CBS as the network's SEC Game of the Week.

The game signifies the 15th meeting between the two programs, with Alabama holding an 11-3 record over the Aggies. Last season, Texas A&M handed Alabama its only regular-season loss, with the Aggies kicking a field goal as time expired for a 41-38 win.

While the game was already going to be one of the Crimson Tide's biggest games of the regular season, added offseason drama between Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama head coach Nick Saban added fuel to the fire in the spring.

When speaking on Name, Image and Likeness while at a panel in Birmingham, Ala., Saban name-dropped Texas A&M and how its usage of collectives gives them a potential advantage. Fisher responded the next day in an impromptu press conference, which continued the spat through SEC Media Days in July.

Following media days, Fisher later said on The Colin Cowherd Show that the duo had buried the hatchet.

“Me and Nick, we’re moved past it,” Fisher said. “Understand something, we drank the same water growing up. When you’re coming from West Virginia, you fight, scratch and clawing for everything you got. And people in our state where I grew up and the way I grew up—what was on your mind came out your lips. And then … five minutes later you said what you said. And you either fought over it, got in a fight over it and then played five minutes later. Or you said okay, then you walked off and you played five minutes later. He’s the same.

"We’re cut from the same cloth, we’re both competitive and that’s just the way it is. I have respect for Nick like I said before, and we’re fine — 100%.”

While Fisher and Saban might have moved past their differences, fans have certainly not and the result will be the highly-anticipated game on Oct. 8.

SEC Schedule - Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

Tennessee at LSU, 11 am CT on ESPN

Arkansas at Mississippi State, 11 am CT on SEC Network

Missouri at Florida, 11 am CT on ESPNU

Auburn at Georgia, 2:30 pm CT on CBS

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, 3 pm CT on SEC Network

South Carolina at Kentucky, 6:30 pm CT on SEC Network

Texas A&M at Alabama, 7 pm CT on CBS