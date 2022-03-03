Skip to main content

Alabama Will Begin Spring Camp Next Week

The Crimson Tide will hold its first of 15 spring practices on March 11.

Football will be back in Tuscaloosa, Ala., next week. Alabama announced its practice schedule Thursday with the Crimson Tide set to hold its first practice on March 11. Alabama will hold 15 total workouts, including three scrimmages wrapped up by the annual A-Day game on April 16.

After taking the field Friday, Alabama players will be given the week off for spring break before returning for their next practice on March 21. From there, the Crimson Tide will work out three to four times a week. All practices are excluded to the public, barring the A-Day game.

Nick Saban is set to speak with the media eight times during spring camp, including following each of the three scrimmages. Players will also be made available to the media for in-person interviews throughout camp.

Alabama returns several of the stars from last year's SEC title-winning unit, including reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young at quarterback and reigning Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner Will Anderson Jr. on defense. 

Spring camp will also offer a first look at the Crimson Tide's 15 early enrollees as well as three incoming transfers in former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton, former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs and former LSU cornerback Eli Ricks. 

Here’s a look at which days Alabama will practice:

Friday, March 11

Monday, March 21

Wednesday, March 23

Friday, March 25

Saturday, March 26

Tuesday, March 29

Thursday, March 31

Saturday, April 2

Monday, April 4

Wednesday, April 6

Friday, April 8

Saturday, April 9

Tuesday, April 12

Thursday, April 14

*Saturday, April 16

* = A-Day Game

