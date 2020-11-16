Alabama Women’s Basketball Adds Forward Duo During Early Signing Period

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama women’s basketball inked a pair of forwards for its incoming class during the early signing period, head coach Kristy Curry announced on Monday. Kayla Blackshear and Taylor Cullinan will join the Crimson Tide in the fall of 2021.

Kayla Blackshear

6-1 ׀ Forward ׀ Orlando, Florida ׀ Lake Highland Prep

Blackshear, a 6-1 forward out of Orlando, Florida, is the No. 75 overall recruit in espnW’s 2021 class. For her career, she’s averaging 11.6 points per game, while shooting nearly 42 percent from the floor. Blackshear has been just as active on the defensive side, collecting 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest.

In 2020, she helped Lake Highland Prep, also the high school Crimson Tide point guard Jordan Lewis, win the Florida High School Athletic Association’s 4A state championship. Blackshear comes from a family of athletes as her parents, Kerry and Lamilia, played college basketball at Stetson before her father went on to play professionally overseas. Older brother, Kerry Jr. played at Virginia Tech and Florida, while her other older brother, Kenan, currently plays at Florida Atlantic.

Curry on Blackshear:

“Kayla is a strong, athletic forward that loves the transition game, is physical around the rim yet is versatile with her face-up game. She brings a great basketball IQ that has been impacted by her parents playing Division I basketball and the fact that she has been so well coached by her high school coach, Al Honor. Her competition at the highest AAU and high school level coupled with her academic achievements on such a rigorous level should help make her transition to the college game seamless.”

Taylor Cullinan

6-3 ׀ Forward ׀ Dallas, Georgia ׀ North Paulding High School

Cullinan, a 6-3 forward from Dallas, Georgia, has been a varsity starter throughout her high school career at North Paulding, where she’s earned all-county honors every year. As a sophomore, she was also named second team all-region and Co-Offensive Player of the Year and was elevated to All-County Player of the Year and an all-region selection as a junior.

Cullinan, who is averaging 11.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game across three seasons, led the Wolfpack to a school-record 19 wins last year and hit the game-winning shot in double overtime to send North Paulding to its first Sweet 16 appearance in state championship history. In addition to her success on the basketball court, Cullinan holds a 3.8 GPA, is a member of the National Honor Society and also competes in volleyball, where she is the lead blocker.

Curry on Cullinan:

“Taylor is a flat out gym rat! She brings a relentless work ethic, coachability and really stretches a defense with her ability to shoot the basketball. We feel like she will be a great fit in our system especially with our positionless philosophy. We are very excited about the addition to Taylor to our roster.”