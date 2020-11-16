SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Alabama Women’s Basketball Adds Forward Duo During Early Signing Period

UA_Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama women’s basketball inked a pair of forwards for its incoming class during the early signing period, head coach Kristy Curry announced on Monday. Kayla Blackshear and Taylor Cullinan will join the Crimson Tide in the fall of 2021.

Kayla Blackshear

6-1 ׀ Forward ׀ Orlando, Florida ׀ Lake Highland Prep

Blackshear, a 6-1 forward out of Orlando, Florida, is the No. 75 overall recruit in espnW’s 2021 class. For her career, she’s averaging 11.6 points per game, while shooting nearly 42 percent from the floor. Blackshear has been just as active on the defensive side, collecting 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest.

In 2020, she helped Lake Highland Prep, also the high school Crimson Tide point guard Jordan Lewis, win the Florida High School Athletic Association’s 4A state championship. Blackshear comes from a family of athletes as her parents, Kerry and Lamilia, played college basketball at Stetson before her father went on to play professionally overseas. Older brother, Kerry Jr. played at Virginia Tech and Florida, while her other older brother, Kenan, currently plays at Florida Atlantic.

Curry on Blackshear:

“Kayla is a strong, athletic forward that loves the transition game, is physical around the rim yet is versatile with her face-up game. She brings a great basketball IQ that has been impacted by her parents playing Division I basketball and the fact that she has been so well coached by her high school coach, Al Honor. Her competition at the highest AAU and high school level coupled with her academic achievements on such a rigorous level should help make her transition to the college game seamless.”

Taylor Cullinan

6-3 ׀ Forward ׀ Dallas, Georgia ׀ North Paulding High School

Cullinan, a 6-3 forward from Dallas, Georgia, has been a varsity starter throughout her high school career at North Paulding, where she’s earned all-county honors every year. As a sophomore, she was also named second team all-region and Co-Offensive Player of the Year and was elevated to All-County Player of the Year and an all-region selection as a junior.

Cullinan, who is averaging 11.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game across three seasons, led the Wolfpack to a school-record 19 wins last year and hit the game-winning shot in double overtime to send North Paulding to its first Sweet 16 appearance in state championship history. In addition to her success on the basketball court, Cullinan holds a 3.8 GPA, is a member of the National Honor Society and also competes in volleyball, where she is the lead blocker.

Curry on Cullinan:

“Taylor is a flat out gym rat! She brings a relentless work ethic, coachability and really stretches a defense with her ability to shoot the basketball. We feel like she will be a great fit in our system especially with our positionless philosophy. We are very excited about the addition to Taylor to our roster.”

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nick Saban Outlines Kentucky, Emphasizes Importance of Following COVID-19 Protocols

During his Monday press conference, the Crimson Tide coach outlined Kentucky and stressed the importance of his players following COVID-19 guidelines and ignoring outside noise

Tyler Martin

2020 Iron Bowl Kickoff Time, TV Network Announced

The Crimson Tide will take on the Tigers in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 28 at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS

Joey Blackwell

Nick Saban, Alabama Football Players Reflect on Tua Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa went down with a season-ending hip injury exactly one year ago on Monday

Joey Blackwell

NCAA to Relocate 2021 March Madness to Single Geographic Region

The Division I Men's Basketball Committee suggested that the 68-team tournament will likely be hosted in Indianapolis

Joey Blackwell

Kennedy Muckelroy is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

The sophomore setter for Crimson Tide volleyball led the team in both kills and aces against LSU

Joey Blackwell

All Things Bama Podcast: After Two Weeks Off, the Crimson Tide Returns to Action Against Kentucky

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

See Where Alabama Football's 2021 Recruiting Class Checks Out in SIAA's Updated Team Rankings

The Crimson Tide remains at No. 2 in Sports Illustrated's updated team rankings, one spot behind the Buckeyes of Ohio State

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 16, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 10: Tua Tagovailoa Improves to 3-0 as Starter

Numerous former Crimson Tide players have interesting matchups in the NFL this weekend including rookie wide receivers Henry Ruggs III vs. Jerry Jeudy

Kristi F. Patick

The Sunday Comic, Crimson Tikes: Say What?

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco