Alabama Women’s Basketball Adds Mingo-Young and Wade-Warren to Roster

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama women’s basketball recently added two transfer student-athletes to its roster for the 2021-22 season in JaMya Mingo-Young and Khyla Wade-Warren, head coach Kristy Curry announced on Tuesday.

JaMya Mingo-Young

5-8 | Guard | Bogalusa, La. | Loranger HS/Mississippi State

Mingo-Young, a 5-8 guard out of Bogalusa, La., is no stranger to the Southeastern Conference having spent two seasons at Mississippi State. She played in 51 games for the Bulldogs, making 12 starts. As a sophomore, she averaged 5.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game, ranking sixth in the league and 97th in the nation in assist/turnover ratio. She had a career-high 18 points during the 2020-21 season and also set career bests in assists (nine), rebounds (nine), steals (four) and blocks (two).

In the summer of 2019, Mingo-Young helped Team USA win the silver medal at the World University Games, scoring 12 points and dishing out two assists in the finals against Australia.

Mingo-Young enjoyed a stellar high school career at Loranger, earning Class 3A Most Outstanding Player honors as a junior and a senior after leading the team to back-to-back state titles. She averaged 21.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game in her final season and was tabbed MVP of the 2019 LSHCA All-Star Game and Most Outstanding Player at the 2019 LHSAA Girls Marsh Madness Tournament.

Curry on Mingo-Young:

“JaMya is an explosive playmaker on both of ends of the floor. She brings a toughness and competitive spirit that we cannot wait to coach.”

Khyla Wade-Warren

6-2 | Forward | Selmer, Tenn. | McNairy Central HS/Texas Tech

Wade-Warren joins the Crimson Tide after one season in Lubbock at Texas Tech. The 6-2 forward from Selmer, Tenn., played in 24 games, making a pair of starts. She shot 49.1 percent from the floor, scoring in double digits twice. She recorded three games with five rebounds or more and had two-plus blocks on four occasions.

Wade-Warren earned all-district, all-tournament, all-region and all-state honors multiple times in her home state of Tennessee, where she starred at McNairy Central. As a senior, she averaged 23.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game and was named a finalist for Class AA Miss Basketball.

Curry on Wade-Warren:

“Khyla adds size and versatility to our post position. Her ability to face up and play with her back to the basket will really be a nice addition to our inside game.”