Alabama Women's Basketball Advances to WNIT Quarterfinals with Win Over Houston

The win over the Cougars is the Tide's second of the season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The run isn't over yet.

Now getting to host a WNIT game in Coleman Coliseum, Alabama (20-13) took advantage of home court and got the victory over Houston (18-16) by a final score of 79-64.

"It was definitely fun to play in Coleman, obviously my favorite place to play," senior guard Megan Abrams said. "The crowd was a huge factor."

For the second time in a row in the WNIT, Alabama played team it faced previously in the regular season. After avenging its regular season loss to Tulane on Monday night, Thursday night saw its second tilt with Houston of the season, after winning the first meeting 77-67.

From the early minutes of the rematch, Alabama's offense as fluid and efficient. Alabama got whatever it wanted offensively, thriving specifically both inside the lane and beyond the arc. Six of Alabama's seven players that saw action in the first quarter scored, leading to a double digit lead before the first quarter even ended.

The second quarter saw the script flip on its head in a major way. Alabama ran a matchup zone defensively from the opening tip and i caused Houston problems, forcing 7 turnovers in the first quarter. From there, though, the Cougars utilized an inside-out offensive approach that led to interior baskets and open three-pointers on ball rotations, storming back from its deficit and even taking a brief lead.

Alabama would have trailed at the half if not for a three-pointer from Abrams at the halftime buzzer.

At the half, it was clear that Alabama would be able to run away with the game if it tightened up its defense, and it did just that.

The third quarter acted as a 22-6 run, with a 15-0 run for the Crimson Tide taking place over four minutes in the middle of the quarter. The offense was once again spread throughout the lineup, as Alabama did an excellent job drawing contact and getting to the foul line.

"We had gone away from what we were doing early in the game as far as player tendencies," Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said. "We made sure we did a good job of making [Houston's] Blair uncomfortable."

Senior guard JaMya Mingo-Young proved tp be pivotal in the third quarter run that won Alabama the game. Mingo-Young was active on both sides, of the ball, as she has been all season, and used her defense to make offense with steals and runouts or drawn fouls.

Houston tried to make in interesting in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to as little as nine points with multiple three-point makes in succession. Alabama composed itself, though, hanging on for the win.

"We settled down a little bit. Got into out press break set and got everyone in their spots," Curry said. "Basketball is a game of runs, nothing is easy here in March."

Mingo-Young was the Crimson Tide's second leading scorer in the game, with 17 points on only three made field goals, going 9-12 from the free throw line. Abrams led Alabama in scoring with 18 points of her own.

"They've been consistent here down the stretch," Curry said. "I think when [Abrams, Mingo-Young, and Brittany Davis] are a 1-2-3 punch they're incredibly difficult to defend."

The win means Alabama has advanced to the quarterfinals of the WNIT. The Crimson Tide will play the winner of Drake and South Dakota State in the quarterfinal game on Sunday. The time and location of the game have yet to be determined.

Gallery: Alabama vs Houston