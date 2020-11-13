SI.com
Alabama Women’s Basketball Announces 2020-21 Schedule

UA_Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama women’s basketball has finalized its 2020-21 schedule, which will begin on Wednesday, November 25 against Samford in Coleman Coliseum. In total, the Crimson Tide will play 14 home contests, six non-conference and eight Southeastern Conference matchups, in addition to 11 road games.

Following the season opener versus Samford, Alabama welcomes in Houston (November 29) and USC Upstate (December 2) before hitting the road for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge where the Tide will face Oklahoma State in Stillwater. Alabama’s remaining home games in the month of December include Sam Houston State (December 9), Southern Miss (December 17) and Jacksonville (December 21), while remaining non-conference road matchups will take place at Mercer (December 13) and Memphis (December 19).

The SEC season begins on New Year’s Eve with a trip to Columbia, Missouri to take on the Tigers. From there, the conference schedule is paired up with two home games or two road games per week. Alabama’s first home league games will occur on January 4 and 7 against South Carolina and LSU, respectively. The Tide then heads to Vanderbilt (January 10) and Mississippi State (January 14) the week after.

Alabama’s six additional SEC home games include Tennessee (January 17), Auburn (January 24), Georgia (February 4), Ole Miss (February 11), Mississippi State (February 21) and Texas A&M (February 25). The remainder of the road schedule includes Kentucky (January 28), South Carolina (January 31), Auburn (February 14), Florida (February 18) and Arkansas (February 28).

The 2021 SEC Tournament is slated for March 3-7 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

Times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

Alabama's Women's Basketball 2020-2021

Nov. 25 - vs Samford 

Nov. 29 - vs Houston 

Dec. 2 - vs South Carolina - Upstate 

Dec. 5 - at Oklahoma State (SEC/Big 12 Challenge) 

Dec. 9 - vs Sam Houston State 

Dec. 13 - at Mercer 

Dec. 17 - vs Southern Miss

Dec. 19 - at Memphis 

Dec. 21 - vs Jacksonville 

Dec. 31 - at Missouri 

Jan. 4 - vs South Carolina 

Jan. 7 - vs LSU 

Jan. 10 - at Vanderbilt 

Jan. 14 - at Mississippi State 

Jan. 17 - vs Tennessee 

Jan. 24 - vs Auburn

Jan. 28 - at Kentucky 

Jan. 31 - at South Carolina 

Feb. 4 - vs Georgia 

Feb. 11 - vs Ole Miss 

Feb. 14 - at Auburn

Feb. 18 - at Florida 

Feb. 21 - vs Mississippi State 

Feb. 25 - vs Texas A&M

Feb. 28 - at Arkansas 

Mar. 3 - 7 - SEC Tournament (Greenville, S.C.)

