September 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWASubscribeSI TIX
Search
Alabama Women's Basketball Announces 2021-22 Non-Conference Schedule

Alabama Women's Basketball Announces 2021-22 Non-Conference Schedule

The Crimson Tide will play a total of 10 home games, two road games and a neutral-site matchup against Duke.
Author:
Publish date:

Alabama Athletics

The Crimson Tide will play a total of 10 home games, two road games and a neutral-site matchup against Duke.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama women's basketball announced its non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 season on Wednesday afternoon.

The schedule features 10 home games, two road games and a neutral-site game against Duke at the Maggie Dixon Classic in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 21. The Crimson Tide will also host a preseason exhibition game against Alabama-Huntsville on Nov. 4.

Nov. 9 marks the first game of the regular season for Alabama, as the team will take on Charleston Southern inside Coleman Coliseum. From there, the Crimson Tide will face two more foes in Tulane and Southern Miss, both in Tuscaloosa. From there, Alabama will head to Texas to take on Duke in its sole neutral-site game.

"The Maggie Dixon Classic is held annually in memory of the former Army Black Knights women’s basketball coach," a statement from Alabama Athletics reads. "On April 6, 2006, the women’s college basketball community lost a young Maggie Dixon, who died from an undiagnosed heart condition. Over the course of her six months as head coach at the United States Military Academy, she led the program to unprecedented heights; the Black Knights played in their first Patriot League Championship and Dixon led her team to its first ever NCAA Tournament appearance."

Four more consecutive home games against Mercer, Western Carolina, Bethune-Cookman and Memphis follow up the game against Duke. The Crimson Tide then travel to face Chattanooga before returning home to play Sam Houston.

A trip to Little Rock in Arkansas on Dec. 16 followed by a home game against Winthrop will close out Alabama's non-conference schedule.

Here is a look at the full non-conference schedule:

Alabama Women's Basketball 2021-22 Non-Conference Schedule

2020 Alabama women's basketball team
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Announces 2021-22 Non-Conference Schedule

Alabama football scrimmage tunnel, August 14, 2021
Recruiting

Alabama Ranked Third in SI All-American Updated Recruiting Rankings

Alabama players in the NFL 2014 poster
Bama/NFL

Just A Minute: The 2021 Alabama All-Crimson Tide NFL Team

LaBryan Ray against Duke, Aug. 31, 2019
All Things Bama

Saban Provides Positive Injury Report on Two Players

Tulane Football practices at Alabama
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Opens Practice Facility to Tulane

E9NG_GlXsAIE1d4
Recruiting

Alabama Commit Ty Simpson Does It All in Close Loss

Screen Shot 2021-09-01 at 9.04.37 AM
All Things Bama

End of An Era II: Atlanta Has Been Good to Alabama in Season Openers

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: A Portrait of Bear Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Mama Bear