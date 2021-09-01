Alabama Women's Basketball Announces 2021-22 Non-Conference Schedule

The Crimson Tide will play a total of 10 home games, two road games and a neutral-site matchup against Duke.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama women's basketball announced its non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 season on Wednesday afternoon.

The schedule features 10 home games, two road games and a neutral-site game against Duke at the Maggie Dixon Classic in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 21. The Crimson Tide will also host a preseason exhibition game against Alabama-Huntsville on Nov. 4.

Nov. 9 marks the first game of the regular season for Alabama, as the team will take on Charleston Southern inside Coleman Coliseum. From there, the Crimson Tide will face two more foes in Tulane and Southern Miss, both in Tuscaloosa. From there, Alabama will head to Texas to take on Duke in its sole neutral-site game.

"The Maggie Dixon Classic is held annually in memory of the former Army Black Knights women’s basketball coach," a statement from Alabama Athletics reads. "On April 6, 2006, the women’s college basketball community lost a young Maggie Dixon, who died from an undiagnosed heart condition. Over the course of her six months as head coach at the United States Military Academy, she led the program to unprecedented heights; the Black Knights played in their first Patriot League Championship and Dixon led her team to its first ever NCAA Tournament appearance."

Four more consecutive home games against Mercer, Western Carolina, Bethune-Cookman and Memphis follow up the game against Duke. The Crimson Tide then travel to face Chattanooga before returning home to play Sam Houston.

A trip to Little Rock in Arkansas on Dec. 16 followed by a home game against Winthrop will close out Alabama's non-conference schedule.

Here is a look at the full non-conference schedule: