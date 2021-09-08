Alabama Women's Basketball Announces 2021-22 SEC Schedule

The Crimson Tide's 2021-22 schedule consists of eight home games as well as eight games on the road.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama women's basketball has revealed its full Southeastern Conference schedule for the 2021-22 season.

The 16-game SEC schedule consists of eight games inside Coleman Coliseum as well as eight road games. The home games are as follows: Auburn (Jan. 2), Mississippi State (Jan. 6), Florida (Jan. 16), Arkansas (Jan. 20), Missouri (Jan. 30), Kentucky (Feb. 13), Tennessee (Feb. 17) and Vanderbilt (Feb. 27).

The Crimson Tide tips off its away slate on Dec. 30 at Tennessee. The remaining road games consist of Georgia (Jan. 9), Ole Miss (Jan. 13), Auburn (Jan. 23), South Carolina (Feb. 3), Vanderbilt (Feb. 6), Texas A&M (Feb. 20) and LSU (Feb. 24).

Times and TV listings will be announced at a later date.

Following the season, the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament will also return to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. for the first time since 2018.

Alabama Athletics

Here is the full schedule release courtesy of Alabama Athletics:

The Crimson Tide will begin conference action Dec. 30 at Tennessee

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama women’s basketball program can at last put its 2021-22 schedule in ink, as the Southeastern Conference released its slate of games for the upcoming season. The Crimson Tide is booked to compete in 16 conference contests, including eight inside historic Coleman Coliseum for the sixth straight season.

Coming off two straight 8-8 seasons in the most competitive league in the nation, Alabama is set to host Auburn, Mississippi State, Florida, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, and will travel to Tennessee, Georgia, Ole Miss, Auburn, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M and LSU.

The challenging schedule begins on the road at Tennessee (Dec. 30), followed by two home games against Auburn (Jan. 2) and Mississippi State (Jan. 6). The Crimson Tide is back on the tarmac for a pair of road games at Georgia (Jan. 9) and at Ole Miss (Jan. 13), before returning to Tuscaloosa for a couple of home games against Florida (Jan. 16) and Arkansas (Jan. 20). Bama closes out the month with a rival retest at Auburn (Jan. 23) and playing host to Missouri (Jan. 30).

Flipping into the month of February, arguably the toughest stretch of the conference campaign, the program travels to the defending SEC Champions, South Carolina (Feb. 3), and then Vanderbilt (Feb. 6). Kentucky will visit Alabama on Feb. 13, and Tennessee will trek to Tuscaloosa on Feb. 17. Wrapping up a rigorous run, the Crimson Tide will meet Texas A&M (Feb. 20) and LSU (Feb. 24) on the road, before concluding the regular season by playing host to Vanderbilt (Feb. 27).

For the first time since 2018, the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament will return to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., March 2-6.

Fans are encouraged to purchase season tickets online now at RollTide.com or by calling the ticket office at 205-348-BAMA (2262). Season tickets offer considerable savings over the cost of buying single-game tickets, which are scheduled to go on sale Monday, Oct. 25. Season ticket prices include admission to all 18 of Alabama women's basketball home games inside Coleman Coliseum.

The program is coming off a pair of its most successful seasons in more than two decades. Despite operating within the confines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Alabama put together a 17-10 record in 2020-21, posting its fewest losses since going 24-10 in 1997-98. The Crimson Tide also won eight league games for the second season in a row, a feat that has not been achieved since 1996-97 – 1997-98.

Alabama got off to a hot start in SEC action after winning five of its first seven SEC games for the first time since 1997-98, including a ranked triumph at No. 14 Mississippi State on Jan. 14, 2020 (86-78). UA concluded the season ranked first in the league in free-throw percentage (75.4) and second in the league in 3-pointers (224) and 3-pointers per game (8.3).

To conclude a historic season for the Crimson Tide, Jasmine Walker was selected as the seventh pick in the first round of the 2021 WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks. The standout forward became the first Alabama women’s basketball player to be drafted since 2005, while she was just the second to go in the first round behind Tausha Mills.

This season, Alabama’s 14-person roster will include eight returners, including two senior starters in Megan Abrams and Hannah Barber, and welcomes six newcomers, including two freshmen and four transfers.