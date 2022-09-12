Skip to main content

Alabama Women’s Basketball Announces 2022-23 Nonconference Schedule

The Crimson Tide opens the season against Alabama A&M on Nov. 7.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama women’s basketball head coach Kristy Curry announced the 2022-23 nonconference schedule Monday. The team will host seven nonconference games at Coleman Coliseum, in addition to six road games.

Alabama hosts two competitions in November, welcoming Alabama A&M for the season opener (Nov. 7) and Gardner-Webb following Thanksgiving (Nov. 27). Additionally, UA will face Chattanooga (Dec. 3), Little Rock (Dec. 15), Norfolk State (Dec. 18), Southeastern Louisianna (Dec. 20) and North Florida (Dec. 22).

UA rounds out its nonconference schedule with road games at Tulane (Nov. 10), South Florida (Nov. 16), Mercer (Nov. 30) and Southern Miss (Dec. 11), as well as games against Utah (Nov. 21) and Wake Forest (No. 23) at the Pink Flamingo Championship in Nassau, Bahamas.

Times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

Tickets

  • Fans can purchase season tickets beginning Sept. 12 by visiting RollTide.com or by calling 205-348-BAMA (2262)
  • Singles season tickets will go on sale Oct. 24 

