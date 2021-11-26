Alabama Women's Basketball Dominates Western Carolina, 77-43

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Following two close games, Alabama women's basketball came out fired up against the Western Carolina Catamounts on Friday. Effort plays and early threes gave the Crimson Tide the advantage in the first half, and it closed out the game by a final score of 77-43.

Alabama scoring runs began the first, second, and fourth quarters, giving the Crimson Tide a lead to defend throughout the afternoon at Coleman Coliseum.

"I liked the way we opened the game," Crimson Tide head coach Kristy Curry said postgame. "Appreciated the way our kids came out with focus, especially from the first group."

Megan Abrams had taken control of the scoring for the Crimson Tide in the previous two matchups, and she continued her hot streak with a 13-point first half.

"We shared the ball to start the game, I just happened to be the open person," Abrams said. "I think whenever we play together and move the ball, we get an open shot, and it just happened to be me to start the

The first quarter offense was sparked by a trio of Abrams threes, giving the Crimson Tide a quick 11-0 run to open the game. Alabama flexed its muscles on the boards in the first quarter, grabbing nine offensive rebounds while not allowing Western Carolina to come down with any.

Alabama kept the trend going into the second quarter, as Abrams and Hannah Barber drained back-to-back threes, helping Alabama to an 8-0 run to start the second quarter.

The Crimson Tide lead was 37-19 going into the break, as Alabama out-rebounded Western Carolina 22-to-11 in the first two quarters.

The early advantage gave head coach Kristy Curry the opportunity to get valuable playing time for her bench players, as Allie Craig Cruce, Khyla Wade-Warren, and Nia Daniel all played signifiant minutes.

Western Carolina battled back in the third quarter, not allowing another Alabama offensive rebound in the period. Alabama held its advantage, though, having a 54-34 advantage heading into the final period.

Alabama posted another scoring run to begin the fourth quarter, this time a 7-0 run in the first three minutes.

Early in the fourth, junior guard Jamya Mingo-Young came down on the floor with an apparent left ankle injury, and she exited the game. She did return to the court to spectate the final minutes of the game, however.

Alabama kept its foot on the gas in the final quarter, with its bench players performing well. The game ended on an 8-0 Alabama run. The Crimson Tide outscored the Catamounts 23-9 in the fourth, giving Alabama the 77-43 victory.

Alabama v. Western Carolina full game stats

Alabama Women's Basketball vs. Western Carolina University of Alabama 30 Gallery 30 Images

This story will be updated with quotes and video.