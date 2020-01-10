Women’s Basketball Can't Topple No. 14 Kentucky, 81-71

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.- Juniors Jasmine Walker and Ariya Copeland were both able to score 15 points, but the Alabama women's basketball team took a 81-71 home loss to No. 14 Kentucky on Thursday night.

The Crimson Tide (10-6, 0-3 SEC) is still searching for its first conference win of the season, while the Wildcats (13-2, 2-1 SEC) stayed near the top of the league standings.

Despite the loss, the game marked Walker’s third straight double-digit performance, while also notching a team-high eight rebounds. She shot 3-of-4 from 3-point territory.

Copeland scored in double figures for the first time since returning from an ankle injury.

Redshirt junior Jordan Lewis contributed 11 points and a season-high seven assists. The scoring gave her 973 for her career, and with 343 career assists she's only nine away from moving up to No. 8 all-time at Alabama.

“I thought that we got off to a really good start and then outscored them by three in the second half, but then we had a really bad second quarter,” Crimson Tide coach Kristy Curry said. “I thought that we really battled at times and then missed 13 layups. We were getting really good shots, we just have to finish them.”

Alabama started the game off hot by taking the lead 15-9 in the first ten minutes. The Wildcats took control in the second quarter, outscoring the Tide 28-9.

The last five minutes of the second quarter are marked by Kentucky going on a 22-6 run, stepping into the half with a 37-24 advantage.

Alabama trailed by seven with 1:49 to go in the third quarter when Kentucky went on another scoring run, taking the lead 61-49 as the game went into the final ten minutes of action.

The Crimson Tide cut Kentucky’s lead from 15 to eight with just five minutes to go, but couldn't pull any closer.

Alabama will visit Auburn on Sunday. Tipoff is set to 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network).