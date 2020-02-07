Bama Central
The Alabama women’s basketball team fought hard inside Memorial Coliseum on Thursday night, but ultimately fell short to Kentucky. Alabama lost the game by a mere 4 points, 66-62.

The Crimson Tide (13-10, 3-7 SEC) lost its sixth game to a national ranked team this season, while Kentucky (18-4, 7-3 SEC) claimed a victory after being defeated by Florida.

Junior Jasmine Walker put up 17 points and seven rebounds during the game, pushing her out of the single digit streak. 15 of those points were made in the second half. Sophomore Brittany Davis was the only other Alabama player finishing in double digits with her 10 points. Senior Cierra Johnson followed with seven points, five rebounds and five assists.

“I thought we rebounded, we had some second chance opportunities in the second half compared the first half,” head coach Kristy Curry said. “Brittany Davis came off the bench and played well along with Cierra Johnson, Ashley Knight and De’Sha Benjamin. I thought our bench really tried to help us in the second half. The offensive rebounding was also a lot better in the second.”

Alabama shot 42 percent from the floor, out shooting Kentucky by four percent. The Crimson Tide also out-rebounded the Wildcats 40-35.

The first quarter was finished with Kentucky taking the 14-10 lead. The two teams traded leads in the second quarter until Kentucky took the 31-27 lead into the half.

Walker contributed a layup during the third quarter which cut the Kentucky lead to 45-43 before the Wildcats interrupted with a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Alabama went on a 5-0 run during the fourth quarter that made it a one possession game before Kentucky responded with a 64-57 lead. Sophomore Britany Davis scored two free throws with 26 seconds to go before Kentucky answered with 2 points, sealing the 66-62 victory.

Alabama returns home to compete against the Auburn Tigers for the second time this season. The game is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 9 inside Coleman Coliseum at 2 p.m. CT. 

