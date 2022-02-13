Alabama Women's Basketball Falls to Kentucky Late, 67-63

Skip to main content
Alabama women's basketball (12-11, 3-9 SEC) welcomed the Kentucky Wildcats (10-11, 3-9 SEC) for the annual Power of Pink game Sunday afternoon in Coleman Coliseum, as the Crimson Tide sought to create a SEC winning streak.  

Kentucky had other plans, though, as the Wildcats were able to get the 67-63 road win over Alabama in Coleman Coliseum to end their four game losing streak. 

Coming off an overtime win over Vanderbilt, the Crimson Tide began the game using that momentum throughout the first four minutes. Alabama started on an 11-2 run with a steady scoring presence inside and stifling defense. Kentucky was not discouraged, though, as the Wildcats splurged for a 7-0 run to get back within striking distance. Alabama held a 20-19 advantage following the first quarter, as the teams began their momentum-trading afternoon. 

Heading into halftime, Alabama lost its groove on the offensive end. The Crimson Tide shot 1-of-10 from the field to close the second quarter, not scoring a field goal in the last 3:50 of the half. Kentucky was not able to pull away despite the Crimson Tide's lackluster offensive production, as the Wildcats shot just 1-of-11 from three point range in the half. 

Kentucky took a 29-28 lead into the break, and Alabama's Megan Abrams led all scorers with 12 points through two quarters. 

Alabama vs Kentucky Women's Basketball Halftime Stats

JaMya Mingo-Young came on strong scoring in the third quarter, pushing her point total to 12 with one quarter to go. Alabama and Kentucky matched each other in the quarter, trading small scoring runs. Kentucky retained its one-point lead heading into the final quarter at 45-44, as the Crimson Tide was set for yet another tight SEC battle that came down to the wire. 

The teams traded the lead back-and-forth in the early minutes of the fourth, as Abrams and Mingo-Young kept Alabama in the game. Kentucky posted a 6-0 run to give the Wildcats a four-point advantage at 60-56 with 2:28 on the clock. The Wildcats held a one-point advantage heading into the final minute, and the Crimson Tide was unable to score on two opportunities as time expired. 

Mingo-Young led the Alabama charge through the second half, finishing with 16 points and adding 10 rebounds in her double-double performance. Abrams led Alabama in scoring throughout the game with 21 points. 

Alabama shot 13-of-14 from the free throw line, but ultimately the 18 turnovers from the Crimson Tide led to the Wildcat victory. Kentucky also bested Alabama 39-to-9 in bench points, displaying its versatility in a much-needed win for the Wildcats. 

Next on the schedule, the Crimson Tide is set to take on Tennessee on Thursday night at 6 p.m. CT in Coleman Coliseum. 

Alabama Takes on Kentucky in Power of Pink Game

