Jordan Lewis Scores a Career-High 28 Points in Alabama Women's Basketball Loss to No. 5 South Carolina

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Jordan Lewis set a career high in points with 28 on Monday night in the 77-60 loss to No. 5 South Carolina in Coleman Coliseum. The loss was the first of the season for the Crimson Tide, that now stands at 8-1 overall and 1-1 in Southeastern Conference play, while the win lifts the Gamecocks to 7-1 on the season and 2-0 against league opponents.

The 28 points gives Lewis back-to-back games of 20-plus after she scored a then-career-high 27 at Missouri. She has three recorded three games of 20 points or more this season and 13 for her career.

Lewis was joined in double figures by Jasmine Walker, who finished with 16. Walker was the team’s leading rebounder with eight boards.

South Carolina never trailed in the game, scoring the game’s opening bucket. The lead stayed at single digits for most of the first half, however a late run in the second extended it out to 11 by quarter’s end. The Gamecocks would continue to lead for the duration.

Head Coach Kristy Curry Said

“I just have to give credit to South Carolina. I thought their length, the paint and their depth in the paint really hurt us. We knew coming into the game, it was going to have to be where we defended the glass and obviously, we didn’t do that. Fifty-five to 31 - we just got annihilated on the glass. We understand that was the key to the game. I was really proud of how we took care of the basketball and turnovers. When they have 74 shot attempts and you have 56, you’re not going to win many games. Again, credit to South Carolina. The most important thing to me is that my team knows that I love them, believe in them and we are just fine. We just need our response to be preparation. At 12:01, midnight, we just let this go and get ready for the next one.”

News and Notes

Jasmine Walker has scored in double figures in each of the Tide’s nine games this season.

Jordan Lewis had another productive evening from the line, scoring nine of her 28 points from the charity stripe. In the last three games, she’s gone 24-26.

South Carolina won the battle of the boards, outrebounding Alabama, 55-31, 26 of which were scooped up on the offensive glass.

Next Up