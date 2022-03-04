Skip to main content

Alabama Women's Basketball Fends Off Georgia Comeback Effort in SEC Tournament, 74-62

Efficiency on offense and an aggressive game plan led the Crimson Tide to another SEC Tournament victory.

Back in early January, Alabama women's basketball took a double digit lead into halftime in Athens, as the Crimson Tide was set to upset Georgia on their home floor. The Bulldogs ultimately stormed back to win, stunning Alabama and defending their ranked status. 

Alabama was not going to let it happen again. 

On day two of the SEC Tournament, No. 11 seed Alabama brought its best basketball to Bridgestone Arena, jumping out to a stout lead in the first half over No. 6 seed Georgia. The Crimson Tide was able to fend off the Bulldog comeback efforts, prevailing 74-62. 

"Just loved our team's ability tonight to just go out and execute the game plan, thought our coaches really had us prepared," Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said postgame. "We just weathered their runs and stuck together.I think we learned a lot from the first game at Georgia, it was really similar. 

"You could hear our kids talking going down the hallway at halftime, 'not again.' I just loved the grit and the toughness that our kids showed." 

Alabama now advances to take on No. 3 seed Tennessee on Friday night with hope for a possible NCAA Tournament berth on the line. 

The Crimson Tide began the game locked in on the defensive end, and Georgia seemed a little antsy to make plays. Alabama's pressure on the ball force 12 Georgia turnovers in the first half, and that turned into 16 Crimson Tide points on the other end. 

Read More

Brittany Davis and Megan Abrams led the tidal wave of scoring for Alabama, as Davis posted a 13-point first quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs through the first period. The Crimson Tide was incredibly efficient through two quarters, shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 55.6 from three point range. Dominating on both sides of the floor, Alabama led 37-22 at the break. 

Georgia entered the third quarter with a vengeance, trying to once again mount a huge comeback against the Crimson Tide. Alabama kept its game plan simple. Give Abrams the ball, get her a favorable matchup, and let her do the rest. Abrams seemed to score at will, but Georgia increased its effort as a team and limited its turnovers. The Bulldogs went on a 14-3 run, ultimately cutting the lead to 54-45 heading into the pivotal fourth quarter. 

"We talked at halftime, we knew they were going to come out and really push early and often," Curry said. "I thought we did a really good job of adjusting some things at halftime with our transition defense and limiting them at the rim, making them play off two feet." 

After not scoring in the third quarter, Davis returned to excellence on the offensive end to close the game. She scored 10 of Alabama's first 12 points in the fourth, as Alabama continued to be unbelievably efficient on offense. Ultimately, Georgia could not overcome the scoring from Davis and Abrams and Alabama's overall 47.3 percent shooting from the floor. 

Davis finished the game with 26 points and 5 rebounds, and Abrams had 24 points with 7 boards. Special performance from the Crimson Tide guard duo, fighting for a chance to continue playing through March.

"We just wanted to limit our turnovers, push in transition, and make the catches hard, not give them easy shots," Abrams said. "We just wanted to execute the game plan and make sure we get stops because we know that we get buckets offensively." 

Alabama shot 9-of-18 from beyond the arc, with the outside shooting supplementing the aggressiveness driving to the basket. Allie Craig Cruce contributed two clutch threes to go along with Davis' 5-of-6 performance from deep. All-around success on offense for the Crimson Tide on Thursday night. 

Now, Alabama gets another chance to knock off Tennessee. The Crimson Tide has had the Lady Volunteers' number as of late, with the most recent game ending in Alabama's favor in mid-February. That game will tip-off at 8:30 p.m. CT on Friday night, and the Crimson Tide has some postseason hopes to play for now. 

Final Stats

Screen Shot 2022-03-03 at 10.09.29 PM

Gallery: Alabama Women's Basketball Defeats Georgia in the SEC Tournament

Sutton
Abrams
Davis
030322_WBB_DavisBr_Georgia_RC1760
030322_WBB_DavisBr_Georgia_RC6366
030322_WBB_DavisBr_Georgia_RC6344
030322_WBB_DavisBr_Georgia_RC6990
030322_WBB_BarberHa_Georgia_RC6772
030322_WBB_BarberHa_Cheer_Georgia_RC1597
030322_WBB_CruceAl_Georgia_RC67_2
030322_WBB_AbramsMe_Georgia_RC1499
030322_WBB_BarberHa_Cheer_Georgia_RC1407
030322_WBB_BarberHa_Georgia_RC1506
030322_WBB_DavisBr_Georgia_RC1518
030322_WBB_DavisBr_Georgia_RC1797
030322_WBB_AbramsMe_Cheer_Georgia_RC1610
Brittany Davis (23) goes up for a shot against Georgia in the SEC Tournament
Alabama huddles against Georgia in the SEC Tournament

Alabama guard JaMya Mingo-Young celebrates with Big Al after scoring in the Southeastern Conference Women's Basketball Tournament in Nashville, Tenn.
All Things Bama

Live Updates: SEC Women's Basketball Tournament Alabama vs. Georgia

By Christopher Walsh3 hours ago
Emil Ekiyor Jr.
All Things Bama

Alabama Updates Football Roster to Reveal New Heights, Weights Heading into Spring Camp

By Tony Tsoukalas5 hours ago
Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2), Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (14) and Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore (13) combine to tackle Mississippi State running back Jo'quavious Marks (21) at Bryant-Denny Stadium during the second half of Alabama's 41-0 win over Mississippi State.
All Things Bama

Alabama Announces 2022 Homecoming Date, Opponent

By Katie Windham8 hours ago
Alabama running back Brian Robinson talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine.
All Things Bama

Brian Robinson Discusses What He Brings to the NFL: 'I Can Pretty Much Do Anything'

By Tony Tsoukalas8 hours ago
Keon Ellis vs LSU
All Things Bama

How to Watch: Alabama Basketball at LSU

By Katie Windham9 hours ago
Derrick Henry at the 2026 NFL Combine
History

Throwback Thursday: Looking Back on Crimson Tide Performances in the NFL Combine

By Christopher Walsh11 hours ago
Nick Saban two days before the 2021-22 National Championship Game
All Things Bama

Alabama Will Begin Spring Camp Next Week

By Tony Tsoukalas12 hours ago
Alabama pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl (44) delivers a pitch to the plate as Alabama faced Alabama State in the Tuscaloosa Regional Friday, May 21, 2021.
All Things Bama

Softball's Lexi Kilfoyl Out With Foot Injury

By Edwin Stanton12 hours ago