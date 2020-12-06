Alabama Women's Basketball Completes Huge Comeback at Oklahoma State

Alabama women’s basketball battled back from a 17-point, third-quarter deficit to remain undefeated on the season with a 76-72 victory at Oklahoma State in the 2020 SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Hannah Barber was clutch down the stretch scoring 14 points in the final eight minutes, including all six of her attempts at the free-throw line, which came at the 0:25, 0:19 and 0:04 marks. She finished with a career-high 22 points.

Joining Barber in double figures was Jasmine Walker, who was one shy of her career best with 24 points, and Megan Abrams with 16. Abrams also had a career-high six assists, while Ariyah Copeland led the game in rebounds with 10.

As a team, Alabama (4-0) hit 18 of its 19 free-throw attempts.

“We had no quit," Alabama coach Kristy Curry said. "Just incredible. This was incredible to see our kids not quit. Hannah gets two early fouls, and we’ve got some adversity in the first half. We turn it over nine times. We just stayed the course. It was an incredible effort and will by this group. I’m so proud of this group.”

News and Notes

Jasmine Walker has hit the 20-point mark in all four of Alabama’s games this season as she had 22 against Samford, a career-high 25 versus Houston, 20 in the win over USC Upstate and 24 against Oklahoma State.

Ariyah Copeland has recorded 10-or-more rebounds in the last three games with 14 versus Houston and 10 each against USC Upstate and Oklahoma State.

With its 18-for-19 performance from the line, the Tide is now shooting 85.6 percent on the season. Heading into Saturday’s game, Alabama ranked 14 th nationally in free throw percentage.

nationally in free throw percentage. The Tide outscored the Cowgirls 44-30 in the second half, including 23-11 in the fourth quarter.

Through its four games, Alabama is outscoring opponents 107-57 in the fourth quarter, an average of 26.75-14.25 per game.

For the second game in a row, the Tide suited up just nine players, all of which saw the court.

Up Next

Alabama returns home for a Wednesday afternoon matchup with Sam Houston State in Coleman Coliseum. The game will tip at 2 p.m. CT.

The Tide is 1-0 all-time against the Bearkats with the lone meeting coming on Dec. 7, 2008. Alabama won the game, 90-50, in Tuscaloosa.

The game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ and can be heard on the Crimson Tide Sports Network.