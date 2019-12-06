Women's Basketball Takes 75-66 loss to Iowa State

Bama Central
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Redshirt junior Jordan Lewis guard shot 7 of 14 from the field and finished with 20 points, but the Alabama women's basketball team took a 75-66 loss to Iowa State at Coleman Coliseum on Thursday night. 

Sophomore Brittany Davis added 12 points, while junior Ariyah Copeland posted 10 points as the Crimson Tide dropped to 5-3 on the season. 

"You just have to give credit to Iowa State,” Crimson Tide coach Kristy Curry said in a release. “I thought they had a few more things that we just weren't able to do: they had four in double figures, they had great balance, and I thought that really mattered tonight. They found a way to score buckets and then out-rebounded us. 

"So, credit those guys and we'll learn and grow. It's the time of year where we have a lot of teaching moments and continue to get better."

Junior center Kristen Scott had 20 points and eight rebounds, while junior guard Rae Johnson tallied 17 points and eight assists for Iowa State (6-1).

Lewis scored her third 20-plus point game in the last four contests. She's averaging 17.8 points during that span and has taken over the team lead in points (13.1) and assists (3.0).

Davis was in double figures for the first time since Nov. 17. The lefty tied her career high by going 3-for-6 from 3-point range.

Alabama’s bench outscored Iowa State 23-10. The Crimson Tide was also able to score 16 points off of turnovers, while holding the Cyclones to only nine.

Alabama will host Colgate on Sunday, Dec. 8 (2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).

